How did Itachi Uchiha die in ‘Naruto?’

Itachi Uchiha’s story in Naruto is one rife with unbearable pain, as the skilled former-shinobi-turned-criminal consistently sacrificed his personal motivations for the greater good. Brother to Sasuke, Itachi was traumatized by the aftermath of the Third Shinobi War, which inspired him to train hard as a child and eventually serve as an Anbu Captain at a young age.

However, one fateful night, Itachi kills the entire Uchiha clan — including his parents — sparing only Sasuke. In turn, Sasuke grows up with the desire to avenge his clan and spends the majority of his adolescence directing his energies toward training and getting stronger. Meanwhile, Itachi joins the Akatsuki and has several clashes with Sasuke and the other shinobi over time.

It is important to note that Itachi dies twice in Naruto – the first time, after an epic confrontation with his brother, Sasuke, and after he is reincarnated by Kabuto during the Fourth Shinobi War, Itachi’s soul eventually returns to the afterlife.

The many deaths of Itachi Uchiha

via Studio Pierrot

Although Itachi technically died once and was brought back briefly against his will, the man died a thousand deaths throughout his life, owing to the trauma he had to endure and internalize all his life. Forced to portray himself as a villain to the point of alienating his brother and having the entire shinobi world turn against him, Itachi has always led a double life and was never free to carry out what he truly wanted to do.

In the Naruto Shippuden episode titled “End”, Itachi and Sasuke engage in a fight, in which the latter attacks the former viciously, and Itachi is able to evade the attacks due to his Susanoo. However, in an attempt to defeat Itachi by any means, Sasuke releases Orochimaru, who wishes to take over Sasuke’s body. Itachi succeeds in keeping Orochimaru at bay and removes Sasuke’s cursed seal successfully.

By this time, Itachi has used up all his chakra, and just when Sasuke thinks it’s over for him, Itachi pokes his forehead – a recreation of the endearing love language they shared as brothers when they were children. This gesture also seals Amaterasu in Sasuke’s eyes, and Itachi apologizes to Sasuke, smiles, and passes away.

After he is reincarnated by Kabuto, Itachi eventually finds a way to end the Impure World Reincarnation, and his final words to Sasuke involve the truth, and then he bumps his forehead against his, acknowledging his brother as his equal. Before passing away, he tells Sasuke that he does not expect forgiveness from him, but will always love him no matter what.