How long is ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?’

Even if its namesake video game didn’t get off to the most stellar of starts when it released back in 2020, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners arriving on Netflix late last year surprised and delighted both fans of the game and newcomers to CD Projekt RED’s franchise who are anime enthusiasts.

You may be here because you’ve run out of anime to watch and are on the prowl for something fresh, you’re getting ready for (or just finished up with) Cyberpunk 2077’s expansion Phantom Liberty, or you have a passing interest in Cyberpunk and are looking for a starting point. Whatever the case, a question may be lingering on your mind – just how much of your precious time needs to be committed to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners total runtime

Image via Netflix

Cutting to the chase, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners consists of 10 episodes running between 23 and 26 minutes, totaling roughly 243 minutes of viewing, or a little over four hours. This isn’t a big time commitment when looking at the Cyberpunk universe from a big-picture perspective.

Considering the base Cyberpunk 2077 video game offering a ballpark completion time of around 24-25 hours (via HowLongToBeat), and with Phantom Liberty promising to extend that playtime considerably, Edgerunners serves as the perfect way to get your feet wet with the ins and outs of Night City, especially considering it’s a prequel to the video game. Might we add it’s absolutely outstanding.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners follows David, a down-on-his-luck school student with ambitions of becoming one of Night City’s notorious Edgerunners. He connects with a rag-tag group of outlaws and eventually reaches dangerous levels of infamy. It’s tragic, unforgiving, gritty, violent, and, in many ways, beautiful.

If you’re so inclined, carve out four hours of your evening or weekend for a fantastic marathon! Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is streaming on Netflix. If you haven’t played the game yet, we suggest getting up to speed with some of the universe’s jargon before you dive in so you don’t miss a beat.