Is Deku gay in ‘My Hero Academia?’

Shonen anime and manga aren’t exactly known for having the best LGBTQ+ representation around, but some argue that My Hero Academia may be the exception.

In the years since it first came out, a portion of fans have begun to question exactly where the story is headed with its main character. We all know by now that this is the story of how Izuku Midoriya becomes the number one hero, but what else is there to it? Could the author, Kohei Horikoshi, be working toward something more?

By far, the most interesting and, most importantly, the best-developed character dynamic in My Hero Academia is between Deku and his childhood friend turned rival, Katsuki Bakugo. This, combined with the use of some typically romantic tropes in their dynamic, has led some to believe that Horikoshi may be in the process of writing a queer love story.

Naturally, some fans claim that as a Shonen series, My Hero Academia must adhere to the young, straight, male protagonist criteria. However, Horikoshi doesn’t shy away from including LGBTQ+ characters in the series, or making use of metaphors to explore queer themes and portray some of the struggles that queer people may go through in life. Given that, is it so unreasonable for some folks to think that Deku might be something other than straight?

What is Deku’s sexuality in My Hero Academia?

Image via Studio Bones

Simply put, we don’t know what Deku’s sexuality is, as it has never been stated canonically, but it seems safe to say that he’s not gay. During his first semester at U.A. High School, we saw Deku blush around girls, especially when he met Ochaco Uraraka and got overwhelmed by the fact that a girl was talking to him for the first time. Given this, it’s easy for most people to assume that the protagonist is straight, but it’s wise to keep in mind that sexuality isn’t this clear-cut and that gay or straight aren’t the only options.

It’s also worth mentioning that while Uraraka’s crush on Deku is evident and could serve as a jumping-off point to a romance between the two, it’s difficult to affirm that Horikoshi will take that route. If we want to take the blushing as evidence of anything, it’s worth remembering that Deku has blushed when interacting with or near a few other characters, including Bakugo. As the mangaka said, he doesn’t intend to follow the traditional Shonen formula, so anything could happen.

The My Hero Academia manga is in its Final Act Saga, so if we are to ever get a confirmation of Deku’s sexuality, we might not have to wait much longer for it. For the time being, though, let’s just enjoy the story we’re being given.