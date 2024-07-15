Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Zenitsu’s transformation in ‘Demon Slayer’
Image via Ufotable
Category:
Anime
Manga
TV

Is there a ‘Demon Slayer’ season 4 episode 9 release date?

Well, the train has already hit the buffers at episode 8.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 01:29 pm

As fans of Demon Slayer set reminders for the next episode release, they might find themselves in a bit of a pickle. Why? Because despite their best efforts, they won’t find a release date for Season 4, episode 9. The reason is as simple as it is surprising — there isn’t one.

Recommended Videos

Season 4 of Demon Slayer, which premiered on May 12, 2024, brought us deep into the heart of the Hashira Training Arc. Here, we saw our protagonist, Tanjiro, knocking on the doors of various Hashira to learn their unique training regimes. With Nezuko, his sister, now immune to sunlight, and Muzan Kibutsuji—the demon boss himself—aware of this development, a showdown is inevitable. Muzan’s greatest fear, the sun, is now within reach of being conquered, and Tanjiro has to prepare for an all-out war. 

But just as viewers adjusted settled in for a long season, it wrapped up abruptly on June 30, 2024, with only eight episodes under its belt. “Wait, what?” is a perfectly acceptable reaction here. Traditionally, anime seasons stretch out to at least 12 episodes, sometimes even hitting the 13-episode mark. So, the absence of episodes 9 through 12 could definitely throw the fandom for a loop.

Here is what we missed

Episode 8 wasn’t just an ordinary episode; it was a whopping 40 minutes long. For those doing the math, that’s almost like getting episodes 8 and 9 rolled into one. So, in a way, we did get a ninth episode; it was just sneakily embedded within the eighth. Although the TV screens might go dark, the story is far from over. 

Season 4 only covered Volumes 15 and 16 of the manga, and there are still volumes 17 through 23 left unexplored. And guess what? That adaptation is coming, but not in the form you might expect. Instead of a Season 5, Demon Slayer is set to conclude its epic saga through a three-part movie focusing on the Infinity Castle and Sunrise Countdown arcs. Yep, we’re going cinematic

So, there you have it. While the weekly anticipation for new episodes might be over, the adventure is far from done.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.