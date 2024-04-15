Is there a ‘Re: Zero’ season 3 release date?

Re: Zero season 3 is on the horizon, and we’ve been waiting for this moment since the dawn of time. Okay, maybe not that long, but it sure feels like it!

Recommended Videos

2024 is shaping up to be an incredible year for the medium we all know and love. With anime like Konosuba and Dandadan also making a comeback, the competition for anime of the year will be fierce. But Re: Zero is sure to be a strong contender.

The series first graced our screens back in 2016. We have laughed, we have cried, and we have watched Subaru die more times than we can count. After a successful first season, Re: Zero returned with a split-cour second season in 2020 and 2021, along with a couple of OVA episodes. Now Studio White Fox is returning with the season 3.

During the recent Anime Japan 2024 event, it was officially confirmed that Re: Zero Season 3 is scheduled for an October 2024 release. You can rest assured that the series will maintain its high production quality, as White Fox, the studio behind the first two seasons, will once again be at the helm.

If we look at the previous seasons, Season 1 consisted of 25 episodes (plus an OVA), while Season 2 was split into two cours, with 13 episodes each. So, it’s safe to assume that White Fox will want to give the story enough room to breathe and develop properly.

The key visual released alongside the announcement also features familiar faces from the first two seasons. In addition to the returning cast, season 3 will also introduce two new characters – Liliana Masquerade and Capella Emerada.

What arcs will season 3 cover from the light novels?

"Re: ZERO Season 3" New Key Visual!



New information will be released on March 24, 2024. pic.twitter.com/eWOesWzXwP — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) February 27, 2024

Re: Zero Season 3 has a lot of explaining to do as we are all waiting to know more about the connection between Satella and Emilia, Echidna’s true motives, and far more importantly, if our beloved Rem will ever wake up from her deep slumber. We’ve got new characters joining the mix, like Liliana Masquerade and Capella Emerada, who will surely bring their own brand of chaos to the table. Season 3 is set to cover Arc 5 and possibly even Arc 6, which is the most well-liked arc according to the fandom. Unlike the previous seasons, which were heavy on psychological drama, Arc 5 is all about the action, though it may deliver on that front too.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more