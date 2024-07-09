Image Credit: Disney
Bam in season 1 of Tower of God.
Image via Telecom Animation Film
Category:
Anime

Is there a ‘Tower Of God’ season 2 dub release date?

We need it ASAP!
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela Coimbra
|
Published: Jul 9, 2024 10:00 am

Tower of God was one of the most anticipated anime comebacks of 2024, with fans hopeful that season 2 would surpass its predecessor. Not to say that the first batch of episodes were bad, but it’s only natural to have high expectations for something you love.

Season 1 ran between April and June 2020, conquering the hearts of new and longstanding fans of the Tower of God manhwa. With impressive action and a plethora of powerful characters, this anime has the type of fantasy story that keeps us hooked to the screen, so it’s unsurprising that folks were counting down the days until the season 2 premiere.

The big day arrived on July 7, however, not everyone has gotten the opportunity to watch the new episodes, as they’re first released with subtitles. If you’re a dub enthusiast, don’t worry, your time will come. It’s just a matter of when.

When will the Tower of God season 2 dub be released?

The Tower of God season 2 dub does not have a release date yet. Unfortunately, fans who prefer to watch this anime dubbed in their language will have to wait a bit longer than Japanese speakers or those who don’t mind subtitles. On the bright side, Crunchyroll has announced that season 2 of Tower of God will be made available with English and Hindi dubs this summer, so at least we know the wait won’t be soul-crushingly long.

In the meantime, you can check out some of these other incredibly well-dubbed anime. They’ll definitely make subtitles-only fans rethink their life choices.

Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered. Writing professionally since 2022, she loves sharing her knowledge and opinions about all things anime, manga, TV shows, and movies. When she’s not working, though, you can easily find Rafaela with a fantasy book in hand, or consuming some other form of entertainment — you know, lest a thought occur.