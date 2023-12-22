Is there ‘The Eminence In Shadow’ season 2 episode 13?

Who would have thought that The Eminence in Shadow would finally get an anime? And not only did it get an anime adaptation, but it also received two whole seasons. Let’s all take a moment to thank Nexus for their work – thank you Nexus!

Now, onto the actual important subject. The second season of The Eminence in Shadow was a complete rollercoaster. In the latest episodes, we’ve gone from witnessing Shadow absolutely obliterating Ragnarok to Mordred transforming into a demon in a futile attempt to defeat Shadow.

In the meantime, after the entire battle came to a halt, Arkane was caught and captured when she was seen at night. Naturally, Shadow quickly came to the rescue, and thus, episode 12 ended. So, what about episode 13?

When is episode 13 of The Eminence in Shadow coming out?

Image via Disney Plus

I have some bad news for you: there is no episode 13. There never was. Despite the season ending in a ginormous plot twist, episode 13 was never in the works – which is surprising, considering season 1 ran for 20 whole episodes. The second season, however, was planned for 12 episodes from the start. Despite the sad news, we still have some good information on the horizon.

A movie adaptation is being crafted as we speak. So while we’re understandably frustrated about the obvious lack of a thirteenth episode, at least we can rest assured knowing Shadow and Cid will be coming back, albeit on the silver screen. On the other hand, if you’re still hoping to see even more of The Eminence in Shadow, the novels are available on Yen Press.