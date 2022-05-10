The shonen sensation Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will finally be leaving Japanese theaters come the end of May, leaving behind a record-setting global and domestic box office run.

The official Twitter account for the hugely popular shonen series by mangaka Gege Akutami announced that the film would cease screening on May 29, having earned ¥13.6 billion, or nearly $120 million, in its five months at the box office.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 released in Japan on Dec. 24, 2021, but it wouldn’t make its way to U.S. theaters for another three months. By the time the film was released internationally, it was already setting records at home. Its reign continued in North America, where the prequel film distributed by Crunchyroll grossed close to $30 million according to the distributor. It now ranks in the top 10 grossing anime films globally, and the fourth highest in the U.S. Box office Mojo reports the film has earned over $150 million worldwide at the box office.

In an announcement on the films official website, protagonist Yuta Okkotsu’s voice actor Megumi Ogata (the voice of Shinji in Neon Genesis Evangelion) said that she looks forward to returning to the role of Yuta, alluding to Jujutsu Kaisen’s upcoming sequel season expected in 2023.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was directed by Sunghoo Park at MAPPA as a prequel to their ongoing adaptation of the shonen manga Jujutsu Kaisen. There’s no home or streaming release date for the film in the U.S. yet.

Jujutsu Kaisen is streaming on Crunchyroll.