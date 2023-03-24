‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ second season gets a new glimpse for its July release

The anime tide is nigh, and amid anime releases and returns, the highly acclaimed Jujutsu Kaisen is now joining the wave of anime moving at a neck-breaking speed, with the second season set to begin airing in July 2023.

With a glimpse into the new key visual poster via Jujutsu Kaisen‘s official Twitter account, fans are met with crucial hints for the upcoming second season. Even though fans of the manga series have already got a clear idea of what’s to come, many others are now just seeing how truly chaotic the new installment is set to be. With buildings, glass, and ice all crumbling around them, a young-looking Gojo and Geto seem to be breezing through the absolutely tumultuous sight. Moreover, a new character not yet introduced to anime fans is also seen in the background, but worry not — we won’t be spoiling it for you.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 New Key Visual❗️



Season 2 begins broadcast in July this year pic.twitter.com/Q67u34E3TD — Jujutsu Kaisen (@JujutsuKaisen) March 24, 2023

The upcoming series will be covering Gojo’s Past Arc, as confirmed by the new look at the series. Anchored by the fan-favorite sensei at Jujutsu High, the upcoming season will feature all the moments that led to Gojo’s high-standing role at the school, despite being a less-than-responsible teacher, albeit undeniably the strongest character on the show. A new look into Geto will also be shown, as the series’ antagonist receives a multidimensional beginning to his new story.

However important Gojo’s past might be, the following story arc, entitled Shibuya Incident, is the upcoming climax of the story, although it is not yet confirmed to be included in the new installment. Nonetheless, the first season was comprised of 24 episodes, and while Gojo’s past is nothing deemed ordinary, the arc’s size would not justify using up an entire season’s worth of episodes. The new season will come after the huge box-office success Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which introduced Yuta’s story to the audience.

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s first season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 are both available to watch and re-watch just in time for the upcoming July release.