‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: Sukuna vs. Mahoraga’s Blu-Ray extended scene, explained

Despite winning the Best Anime of the Year Award at the 2024 Anime Awards, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 had its shortcomings, especially in terms of animation.

While the anime was airing, there were a few episodes that many viewers had issues with. One such instance occurred during the highly anticipated showdown between Sukuna and Mahoraga. Fans had eagerly awaited this epic clash, but upon its release, the animation’s quality left much to be desired. Many fans also reported feeling rather underwhelmed by the chaotic nature of the long-awaited battle.

Since the manga’s depiction built up a ton of momentum, the translation of Sukuna and Mahoraga’s fight into the anime was extremely clustered. Viewers especially struggled to follow the action, with too much happening on screen at once, distracting from the overall experience. It also did not help that at the time, the animators were rushed to complete the episode in time for its release.

The Blu-Ray announcement

Thankfully, earlier this month, announcements concerning the Blu-Ray release of season 2 shed light on a promising development for fans disappointed by this particular episode. Specifically, this special release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will not only address the animation issues, but also feature extended scenes to enhance the narrative and visual storytelling.

According to Jujutsu Kaisen’s official X account, alongside the Blu-Ray release of the Shibuya Incident arc, there would also be a special screening for the four most popular episodes of the season — episodes 41 to 44. The announcement also revealed that there would be video corrections, as well as additional cuts added to episode 41. Evidently, the decision to revisit and improve upon this critical moment in the series speaks volumes about the commitment of the production team to deliver the best possible viewing experience to fans.

The changes on the Blu-Ray release

First and foremost, the animation quality received a significant upgrade in the JJK Blu-Ray release. By refining the visuals and streamlining the action, viewers got to see a more fluid and coherent portrayal of the intense battle between Sukuna and Mahoraga. This improvement alleviated the confusion experienced during the original airing, and has allowed fans to fully understand how Sukuna and Mahoraga’s powers work.

Additionally, the inclusion of extended scenes presents an exciting opportunity to delve deeper into the fight scene. These moments have altogether enriched the narrative, and provided a more comprehensive understanding of this pivotal encounter. Furthermore, the special release has provided a chance for the production team to incorporate feedback from fans and critics alike. By carefully addressing the shortcomings of the original episode, they have ensured that the extended scene delivers on its promise of excellence and elevates the overall quality of the series.