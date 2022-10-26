Latest Anime News: ‘Death Note’ meets ‘The Simpsons in new Treehouse of Horror, Sword Art Online takes the box office by storm, and get a taste of the ‘Chainsaw Man’ English dub

Today’s round of anime news is filled with multiple previews for fans to enjoy as The Simpsons announce a tribute to a popular classic anime series. Meanwhile, Crunchyroll hypes up fans as it shared a preview for the official English dub of Chainsaw Man. Plus, Sword Art Online dethrones One Piece Film: Red at the Japanese box office.

Here are some of the things you may have missed from the world of anime in the past 24 hours.

Death Note meets The Simpsons in new ‘Treehouse of Horror’

The first clip from ‘The Simpsons’ parody of ‘DEATH NOTE’ has been released.



It is animated by DR Movie who also worked on the original series. pic.twitter.com/mmM7IbXc6K — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 25, 2022

The Simpsons will release a Death Note tribute for its upcoming ‘Treehouse of Horror’ Halloween special.

An early preview has circulated on the internet, where the show is stylized similarly to the popular 2006 anime series. The video showed Lisa as she crosses the streets of Springfield, when a “Death Tome” drops from the sky. According to Kotaku, DR Movie, the same studio that produced the original series, was confirmed to be involved in the tribute.

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXIII Special will air on Fox on Oct 30. 2022, before it makes its way to Hulu on Halloween.

Sword Art Online takes the box office by storm

Sword Art Online: The Movie -Progressive-: Scherzo of Dark Dusk has dominated the Japanese box office by storm after its release last weekend.

The film sold over 199,000 tickets during the opening weekend and has earned over 343 million Yen (over $2.3 million USD). Sword Art Online dethroned One Piece Film: Red of the number one spot in Japan and moved its rank down to number three.

Sword Art Online: The Movie -Progressive-: Scherzo of Dark Dusk is now screening in Japan. It’s currently unknown when the film will receive its international release.

Get a taste of the Chainsaw Man English dub

Crunchyroll released a preview of the official English dub for Chainsaw Man.

The streaming service provided a clip where a young Denji meets Pochita. Chainsaw Man reached multiple huge milestones since the release of the Japanese dub back in early October 2022 and was deemed one of the most anticipated anime series of fall 2022. Crunchyroll has also announced previously that the anime series will receive dubs in other languages at a later date.

The English dub of Chainsaw Man will be out on Crunchyroll on Oct. 25, 2022.