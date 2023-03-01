Latest Fantasy News: A supposed ‘One Piece’ leak sparks alarm as news of the first ‘Elden Ring’ expansion dazzles gamers

The most popular game of 2022 slyly dropped news of its first expansion in the early hours of Feb. 28, shocking but delighting Elden Ring players.

The fantasy title dominated conversations across gaming circles for months ahead of, and following, its February 2022 release. News of a new expansion immediately reignited interest in the epic title, and saw gamers rushing back to the Lands Between.

Gamers weren’t the only fantasy fans with a surprising start to their weeks. The One Piece fandom was taken off guard when a reported leak supposedly spoiled the ending of the longstanding story, and quickly led to rising panic among longtime readers.

That’s far from all, as fantasy fans finally find time and attention for something other than Hogwarts Legacy and J.K. Rowling’s new podcast, and shift their attention to other options — like the latest season of Vox Machina.

A leaked One Piece spoiler panics the fandom

Image via Crunchyroll

The One Piece fandom got a scare this week, after a reported leak of the manga’s long-awaited ending arrived online. The supposed ending confused longtime fans, but was thankfully revealed to be fake in the hours after it dropped. It convinced quite a few readers, however, and sparked widespread conversations about preferred — and hated — potential ending arcs.

Honing in on the Chroma Conclave in The Legend of Vox Machina

Image via Amazon Studios

Vox Machina dropped the entirety of season two between January and mid-February, and reignited its fanbase in the process. Season two quickly upped the stakes for the show’s team of mismatched heroes, largely due to the inclusion of the Chroma Conclave. The show’s newly-debuted antagonists pack some serious punch, and seem hell-bent on broad destruction.

Elden Ring is set to get an expansion in Shadow of the Erdtree

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring remains one of the most popular releases of the last handful of years, and got a fresh injection of hype when its first expansion was announced just as February came to a close. There’s no official release date for Shadow of the Erdtree just yet, but gamers are already lining up to try their hands at the fresh adventure in the Lands Between.