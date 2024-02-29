All ‘One Piece’ chapter 1109 spoilers confirmed

Hello fellow One Piece fans; if you’re keeping up with the manga like I am, you know we’re in the middle of the Egghead Arc and things are getting real.

Egghead is really shaping up to be one of the most epic arcs in One Piece and that’s saying something when you have competition like Enies Lobby and Skypeia (I said what I said). A week between chapters really isn’t too long of a wait but I almost always end up looking up spoilers for the upcoming One Piece chapter.

For me personally, the spoilers make me more excited for the chapter in the same way a movie trailer would. They act as a preview to the action I’m about to see unfold. Manga spoilers can be hard to verify but luckily the One Piece fandom has spoilers down to a science at this point and fans can expect accurate ones on a regular basis. If you want to wait for the official chapter, you can read it on Viz on March 2. If you’re like me and you love a good spoiler, here are the spoilers for One Piece chapter 1109.

One Piece chapter 1109 spoilers

Image via Crunchyroll/Toei Animation

First, a new cover series begins this chapter. This first entry shows the island Onigashima sinking under the sea in ancient Wano. Then, we’ll see the continuation of Vegapunk’s pre-recorded message to the world. Vegapunk made it so his message is broadcast via Transponder Snail and is unable to be turned off (he is a genius after all). Taking the advice of his satellite Shaka, Vegapunk announces he will wait 10 minutes before he begins his message so the people of the world have time to prepare their visual Snails. This is thoughtful of Vegapunk but it also means we’re left waiting for the actual contents of his message until a later chapter.

As expected, the situation is chaotic on Egghead. The giants are giving the Marines hell and Luffy is shown throwing Kizaru and Saturn around, which I still find hilarious despite how serious the situation is. While this is happening, the rest of the Five Elders are talking to Saturn telepathically. Quite a reveal! They wonder where the message is being broadcast from and ask Saturn directly if Vegapunk has been killed. Saturn replies in the affirmative, saying Kizaru killed him. There was a popular theory going around last chapter that Kizaru actually helped Vegapunk by cauterizing his wound; part of me wonders if there’s any truth to it. It seems weird to have that line in there otherwise since it appeared obvious Vegapunk was dead.

We then see multiple groups of people, including Vivi, Big Morgans, and Wapol who are in the sky nearby, reacting to Vegapunk’s message. Usopp and Nami’s group are shown as well, understandably confused because they don’t know what’s happening on the ground at the moment. The Five Elders believe Vegapunk’s death set off a signal to broadcast the message (a solid guess because it did look like we saw a heart monitor flatlining as the broadcast started) from Vegapunk’s lab.

After more group reactions from Dragon and the Revolutionary Army, we see Luffy wonder why his attacks aren’t seeming to damage Saturn. Luffy dodges an attack from Kizaru and adopts a new strategy, squashing both foes in his hands like a bug before tossing them toward the sea. Kizaru lands in a battleship, looking pretty rough. Saturn, however, bounces right back, much to Luffy’s annoyance.

Saturn, still on call with the rest of the Elders, is having trouble fighting Luffy. He decides to summon them in a terrifying two-page spread. We see black flames rising from the four black circles that suddenly appeared in the ocean. Luffy freaks out, eyes popping out of his head and all, and Sanji, holding Vegapunk in the distance, recognizes the flames from earlier when Saturn went full spider-mode.

Sadly, we won’t know what’s next for another two weeks as One Piece is on a break this upcoming week. As prolific as he is, it’s hard to admit Oda needs to take a rest too. Luckily, we have plenty of time to speculate on what’s going to happen next. Break weeks always lead to some of the craziest One Piece theories and I can’t wait to see what fans come up with this time.