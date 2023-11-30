All the characters that appear in ‘One Piece’ chapter 1100

The following article contains spoilers for the Egghead arc in One Piece.

There’s nothing quite like a One Piece milestone, and whether it’s Chapter 100 or 1000, one thing’s for sure: Eiichiro Oda will deliver a masterpiece.

This time, as we celebrate chapter 1100, a plethora of information drops on us. We delve into Kuma’s backstory as a Buccaneer and his integration into the Revolutionary Army. On top of that, we are gifted with the touching story of his relationship with his adoptive daughter, Bonney. In general, we get to see a side of Kuma that was previously only glimpsed.

Just as Kuma’s story touches the hearts of millions of readers worldwide, we also see a flashback from the characters in One Piece reacting to Kuma and his status as a Warlord, almost as if Oda was paying homage to the big gentle giant. Here are all the characters that showed their respect to Kuma in Chapter 1100.

Sugar and Doflamingo

via Toei Animation

The chapter first introduces the news of Kuma becoming a Warlord of the Sea under the World Government Siege, bringing none other than the former Warlord, Donquixote Doflamingo, alongside Sugar into the spotlight. The last time we saw Doflamingo was in Chapter 956 when he got hold of a newspaper to catch up with world events. As for Sugar, her last appearance was in Chapter 792 when she was arrested in Dressrosa.

Crocodile and Robin (Miss All Sunday)

via Toei Animation

Reacting to the news next were the former Warlord, Crocodile, and Robin from her time as a Baroque Works member, known as Miss All-Sunday. This implies that Kuma became a Warlord of the Sea before the Alabasta arc and during the East Blue Saga. Additionally, Crocodile makes a reference to his rainmaking ship in Chapter 212, showing his indifference to Kuma becoming a Warlord. This was a nice surprise, even though we’ve been seeing quite a bit of Crocodile lately.

Mihawk

Image via Toei Animation

Another Warlord of the Sea who makes an appearance in this chapter is Mihawk. However, unlike the others, we don’t witness much of a reaction from him, aside from the lines on his forehead, indicating a conflict in his mind—almost as if he’s scared. Ultimately, we still don’t know much about Mihawk’s relationship with the rest of the Warlords, but lately, we’ve seen him and Crocodile relatively often in the story.

Alvida and Koby

via Toei Animation

We also witness a brief interaction between Koby and Alvida, harkening back to the time when Koby was just a child on Alvida’s ship. At that point, Koby was only dreaming of becoming a Marine, while Alvida remained as unaccomplished as she is today. During this moment, the pirate comments on Kuma’s size, comparing him to Whitebeard, and attempts to boost her ego by coaxing Koby into saying she would likely be stronger than Kuma—spoiler alert: she never would be.

Whitebeard Pirates and Jinbe

via Toei Animation

If we needed any indication of how long ago Kuma became a Warlord, the appearance of the Whitebeard Pirates would be it. Not only do we witness a remarkably young Ace still thriving and…alive, but we also see Whitebeard alongside Marco and Blackbeard—who was still a part of the crew. Interestingly, Jinbe accompanies them, even commenting on Kuma’s status as a former king.

Boa Hancock and Gloriosa

Image via Crunchyroll

Boa Hancock fans were undoubtedly thrilled with this chapter – I know I was. Not only do we witness her dismissive reaction to the news of Kuma’s status as a Warlord (merely because he is a man), but we also see Gloriosa doing what she does best: lecturing Hancock. Although we recently saw both of these characters – Gloriosa as a member of the Rocks Pirates and Hancock being rescued by Rayleigh – it’s always a nice surprise to have them back in the story, even if only in a flashback.

Monkey D. Dragon and the Revolutionary Army

via Toei Animation

Unsurprisingly, we also see Dragon’s reaction to the news, although very little emotion shows on his face. The history between Kuma and Dragon goes way back, and we now have a clear understanding of its extent. They first met in the Sorbet Kingdom, where the Freedom Fighters took in a young Ivankov, Ginny, and Kuma, creating the modern Revolutionary Army. Dragon’s reaction to the news is probably one of understanding, as he knew Kuma would go to immeasurable lengths to save his and Ginny’s daughter.

Gecko Moria and Perona

via Toei Animation

The last reaction is from Gecko Moria and Perona. They are the final characters to appear in the news flashback, with Moria being the last Warlord to express his opinion on the matter. It’s not entirely surprising that Moria laughs upon discovering Kuma is a “paw-palmed man,” dismissing his strength, but that’s just Moria being Moria. As for Perona, we finally see her again, being the voice of reason for a change.

Aside from all the Warlord and Emperors’ reactions, we naturally also see Saturn, Vegapunk, Ginny, and Bonney in the entirety of the chapter. Aside from the obvious character, the chapter ends with a very young Luffy in East Blue, just when Kuma is heading in his direction, thus starting the amazing story that we know today.