Black Clover was first published in 2015, and quickly became one of the most popular series in Weekly Shonen Jump. Following a transition from Shonen Jump, Black Clover has been on hiatus for several months but that’s about to change with the upcoming release of chapter 369.

In Aug. 2023, Black Clover left Shonen Jump in favor of the quaretly magazine, Jump Giga. Up until then, Black Clover had been operating on a weekly schedule, but the transition means the manga will be released only 4 times a year. The decision makes sense; weekly chapter releases can be draining, especially for a manga as long as Black Clover.

Fans will have to get used to the longer waits in between chapters but hopefully, chapter 369 will allay any fears over quality when it finally comes out.

When does Black Clover chapter 369 come out?

Image via Studio Pierrot

Merry Christmas! Black Clover chapter 369 will come out on Dec. 25, 2023 in the upcoming Jump Giga Winter issue.

Up until now, fans had hoped the longer wait times would mean longer chapters but that doesn’t seem to be the case, at least with Black Clover 369. The new chapter will be 28 pages long. I say quality over quantity any day, so hopefully this is a great chapter regardless of the shorter length.

If you haven’t been keeping up with Black Clover, you can read earlier chapters on online manga sites like Viz Media. For those who need a refresher, the series follows protagonist Asta, a boy born without magical powers in a world where magic is the norm. Despite this, he vows to become the Wizard King after he’s gifted with a Grimoire that grants him anti-magic powers.