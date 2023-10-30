‘Chainsaw Man’ Chapter 147 exact release date and time

Things are heating up in the Chainsaw Man manga, as more and more characters make their much-anticipated returns to the story. Tatsuki Fujimo keeps building up tension, and if everything goes as expected chapter 147 will likely deliver on the action.

As one of Viz Media’s best manga, Chainsaw Man keeps attracting new readers. Granted, some naysayers claim that the story fell off when we got to the Academy Saga, but if past chapters have proven anything is that the author knows what he’s doing. After the events of chapter 146, the introduction of the Death Devil seems inevitable, and while we know that she’s supposed to descend in half a year, the build-up for it has fans on the edge of their seats. Fujimoto can’t keep the last of the Four Horsemen away for much longer, can he?

Granted, it’s very unlikely that chapter 147 will be the one to give us what we want, however, every step gets us closer to that fateful day. I can’t wait for it, but until then, let’s just enjoy the ride — and the havoc caused by the Fire Devil’s contract.

When and where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 147

Image via MAPPA

Chapter 147 of the Chainsaw Man manga will be officially released on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 9am CT. As usual, fans will be able to read the chapter free of charge on the Manga Plus website and app in several languages, including English, Spanish, and French.

If you want to be among the first to see what Fujimoto has cooked for us in this chapter, make sure to be ready when the time comes. There’s a high chance that it’ll be an action-packed one, and who would want to miss out on that?