Every ‘One Piece’ chapter 1111 spoiler prediction

We’re about to embark on a three-week journey without One Piece. Truth be told, these types of breaks don’t happen very often, which is why everyone is so shell-shocked when long breaks are announced, but hey, we can’t even be mad — Oda needs them more than anyone. Still, we’re at the point in the story when all we want is answers and new chapters to drop.

Almost reaching unprecedented heights of adrenaline through a mixture of lore, and action, Egghead is proving to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for every One Piece fan. The giants have finally reunited with the Straw Hats, the five elders have revealed their real forms, Vegapunk is just a few minutes away from revealing the “truth about the universe” to the entire world, and everyone is slowly realizing that Luffy is the reincarnation of Joy Boy and the Sun God Nika. I dare say that the fans haven’t been this high-spirited about an arc since Marineford.

With just a few days to go before the chapter’s English translation reaches Viz Media, some fans have already received information from the Japanese chapter release, which has already reached digital shelves in the East Asian island. If you’re curious and a little too impatient for Sunday to come, here’s what is known so far.

Zoro and Rob Lucci’s fight comes to an end

According to several fans who have already read One Piece chapter 1111, Zoro and Rob Lucci’s fight finally ends. In chapter 1110, we see Zoro delivering a final blow once he notices Jinbe coming his way; however, in the upcoming chapter, Lucci refuses to tumble over and accept his defeat despite his inability to move. For this reason, Jinbe is forced to intervene since Zoro doesn’t appear to understand the gravity of the situation and uses a new Fishman Karate technique to keep Lucci down, finally taking Zoro with him to the rest of his crew.

That is, however, not the last we see of Lucci. One of the five elders, Mars, finds Lucci turning back into his human form after Jinbe’s attack, just as the agent relays information to the Elder regarding everything he learned during his time at Egghead. He also reminds Mars that Vegapunk’s message will occur in six minutes. Right before Mars’ departure from the scene, Lucci’s last request to the elder was that he would spare Kaku, but unfortunately, Mars couldn’t promise that he’d be able to help Kaku escape before the Elder went on his rampage.

Dorry and Brogy finally greet Luffy

In the last chapter, Luffy finally realizes that the giants have infiltrated Egghead, coming face to face with Dorry and Brogy for the first time since Little Garden. At this point, the giants take note of Luffy’s Gear 5 appearance and ask the Straw Hat about his similarity to a God known among giants — Luffy, unsurprisingly, doesn’t get what they’re talking about. The topic is then forgotten as Dorry blows a horn to signal the giants’ retreat to the ship since Luffy was no longer amiss.

However, just as the giants plan their leave, the Five Elder Warcury kickstarts his attack by using an extremely powerful Conqueror’s Haki capable of surprising even Luffy. At this point, Marines in the battleships are fainting due to Warcury’s Haki, just as he turns his fangs into blades and attempts to attack Luffy, who is protected by Dorry and Brogy. It is the last we see of Warcury’s attack on Luffy, due to Dorry and Broggy successfully sending the Elder back with a joint attack.

Saturn begins his attack on the Straw Hat captain

Unsurprisingly, attacking and damaging Luffy isn’t as easy as the Five Elders wanted to believe. Next in line to try his luck against the Straw Hat is Saturn, who attempts to send venom balls to Luffy. Of course, at this point, the Straw Hat knows he’s their main target and conjures a baseball bat to hit all the venom balls that end up exploding, engulfing Saturn, Warcury, and Ju Peter. This diversion helps Luffy and the giants begin their escape to the ship.

We then begin to see panels with all teams trying to reach the Giant Warrior Pirates’ ship. Bonney’s group is the first to arrive, only to have three marine vice admirals waiting for them. Mars, at this moment, is trying to decipher where Vegapunk’s broadcast room is, as Kizaru is trying to recover from his wounds on the Marine ship. The chapter ends with the most anticipated moment in the arc: the ancient golem awakens and surprisingly apologizes to Joy Boy.

Sadly, it will take three weeks for us to continue seeing the unraveling of all major fights in Egghead, discover what the Golem is apologizing for, and of course, finally see Vegapunk’s message. Nonetheless, One Piece is proving its peak status once again, and in three weeks’ time, it will continue to wow us once more.