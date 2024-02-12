How to read ‘Tokyo Ghoul’ in order

Tokyo Ghoul is one of those series that have stayed in the minds of everyone who has gotten into it since 2011, when it began serialization. Even those that never read it have heard about it, especially if they were a part of the anime community in 2014. The screen adaptation was everywhere, establishing itself as one of the most popular supernatural anime ever.

The story follows Ken Kaneki, a recently transformed half-ghoul, as he attempts to conceal his identity while adjusting to his new, inhuman life. With plenty of gore, drama, and intriguing, powerful characters to keep you hooked, this series is a must for avid manga readers. Trust me, the source material doesn’t disappoint in the same way that the anime’s ending does. In fact, Tokyo Ghoul is one of the best-selling manga of all time, which should tell you something about whether or not it’s worth a shot.

Some would even consider this series a modern-day classic in the dark fantasy genre, so it’s no wonder that new folks decide to dive into it for the first time every day. The only problem is figuring out the best way to read the story, as its chronology doesn’t match the series’ release order. Don’t worry, though, I’m here to help with that.

How to read the Tokyo Ghoul manga series

Image via Studio Pierrot

This manga series comprises the original Tokyo Ghoul manga, a sequel titled Tokyo Ghoul:re, and two short side stories, Tokyo Ghoul: Jack and Tokyo Ghoul: Joker. Although the first spin-off is set 12 years before the main storyline, most fans agree that the series should not be read chronologically. This is because the prequel explores the past of several characters introduced in the first manga and, generally speaking, Tokyo Ghoul does a better job of setting the stage for the story. With that in mind, here is the recommended reading order if you’re getting into this series for the first time:

Tokyo Ghoul (2011-2014)

Tokyo Ghoul: Jack (2013)

Tokyo Ghoul: Joker (2014)

Tokyo Ghoul:re (2014-2018)

That said, it’s worth keeping in mind that this reading order is simply a suggestion, not a hard rule. That means that if you’d rather go through the story chronologically to get a better idea of how everything unfolds, then feel free to read Tokyo Ghoul: Jack before anything else. It’s only seven chapters long, so you’ll be able to get to the main event quickly enough.

If after devouring the manga you still want more, you can always check out the anime. Hopefully, it’ll satisfy your hunger for more Tokyo Ghoul content.