‘Jinx’ chapter 52 release date confirmed

Every BL fan is hooked on the thrilling sports drama Jinx, revolving around physical therapist Kim Dan and MMA fighter Joo Jaekyung. The popular Manhwa releases new chapters every ten days, and now it’s time for the 52nd one.

The Boys Love genre, a subset of Shojo, has recently gained popularity within the manga and manhwa community, diverging from conventional male-female romances. These narratives instead pivot around the dynamics between two male protagonists, often featuring homoerotic relationships between male characters. While the term ‘BL’ was formally embraced by Japanese media in the 1990s, its origins trace back to ‘Yaoi,’ a concept emerging in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

But despite being over a four-decade-old concept, BL narratives have gained huge traction among readers over the last ten years. And, amidst the rising popularity of such stories, the South Korean manhwa Jinx emerged fan-favorite. Written and illustrated by Mingwa since 2022, Jinx came to publishing after the success of Mingwa’s first Yaoi or BL manhwa titled BJ Alex.

Jinx chapter 51 recap

So far, 51 chapters of Jinx have been released by Lezhin Publishing House, unfolding the thrilling drama that surfaces as physical therapist Kim Dan is offered an oh-so-tantalizing deal of five thousand dollars for a night by a top-paid MMA fighter Joo Jaekyung.

The latest chapter 51 of the manhwa was released on Mar. 22 and progressed to another round of the fight between Jaekyung and Jumin. After 5 tumultuous rounds, the judges announced the result of the match—a tie. This frustrates Jaekyung, prompting him to confront Kim in the locker room alone. He then accuses Kim of being money-hungry and brings up his mistrust of him.

Jinx chapter 52 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at about 7:00 am PST. Fans can read the upcoming chapter on the official websites of Lezhin Comics and Mangabuddy. For readers who don’t want to waste any minute before reading the latest chapter, here are the release timings for Jinx chapter 52 according to various time zones:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7:00 am, April 2, 2024

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 pm, April 2, 2024

Central European Time (CET): 4:00 pm, April 2, 2024

Korean Standard Time (KST): 12:00 am, April 3, 2024

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12:00 am, April 3, 2024

Australian Standard Time (AST): 1:00 am, April 3, 2024

Here’s hoping the guys work it out.