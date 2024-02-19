‘Marry My Husband’ webtoon ending, explained

The following article contains spoilers for the Marry My Husband manhwa ending.

Every once in a while, there comes a live-action attempt that is actually worth our time. It doesn’t happen very often here in the West, but South Korea does it time and time again. Take Marry My Husband, for instance. The whole time travel thing shouldn’t have worked as well as it did translated on-screen — and yet, it couldn’t have gone better.

Before it was a drama though, Marry My Husband was a very popular manhwa — or webtoon, if you will. Marry My Husband puts a very addicting twist on your typical and very cliché love triangle and betrayal romance. If you’re at least watching the drama, your hopes for a happy ending are surely slim, but I’m here to ease your mind, and let you know that yes — a happy ending is on the horizon.

What happens to Sumin and Minhwan at the end of Marry My Husband?

via WEBTOON

If you ever thought Sumin and Minhwan could be any more despicable, you’d be absolutely wrong. But rest assured — they’ll get what’s coming to them. This doomed-to-fail marriage is taking a dark turn — just like how it started really, so we’ll call it poetic justice. Sumin injured Minhwan’s mother, and while I do want to say it was deserved (it was), she goes as far as killing her in the hospital under the guise that she was her caretaker.

Getting away with murder once is one too many times, so of course, it couldn’t have happened a second time. Turns out, what she believed was the perfect crime ended up being watched by someone else and it quickly landed her behind bars. But of course, this couldn’t be the end-all for these two because Minhwan also got exactly what he deserved, soon enough.

Despite knowing all about Sumin’s murderous spree at the hospital, Minhwan couldn’t give two craps about his own mother — of course not. After all, the stocks were crashing and he needed money — fast. So of course, the best way to go about getting some money is by cutting the brakes off Sumin’s car to get insurance money — which isn’t at all psychotic. But before Sumin could fall victim to her own husband, Minhwan’s car explodes just as he’s heading to the hospital. Poetic justice, I’m telling you.

Do Huiyeon and Eunho end up together?

via WEBTOON

Thankfully, yes, in the end of Marry My Husband, Huiyeon and Eunho do end up together. As it usually goes with webtoons, there is always a secondary couple that has a certain je ne sais quoi, and in Marry My Husband, it’s these two. While Eunho was in love with Jiwon at first, soon enough those feelings dissipated after he realized she was in love with Jihyuk. Or rather, they had to dissipate.

Nonetheless, this downright adorable pair does get their happy ending after Eunho ends up developing feelings for Huiyeon and of course, just as she fell in love with his cooking. Albeit temporarily, Huiyeon does end up putting his career first and moves abroad to further broaden his culinary knowledge, but by the time the ending comes, we finally see Eunho proposing to Huiyeon. Better late than never.

What happened between Juran and Seokjun in Marry My Husband?

via WEBTOON

Yet another pair of side characters whose arc we haven’t seen wrapping up in the drama are Juran and Seokjun. In reality, the drama does change bits and pieces of their story. For starters, Juran never had stomach cancer — instead, she remained healthy but ended up getting cheated on anyway. Cheaters will be cheating.

In the webtoon, after she got divorced, Juran’s ex-husband planned to kidnap Lee Yeon-ji as a way to evade child support (make it make sense), but thankfully, Seokjun, along with Juran and Juran’s parents, managed to stop it from ever happening. Although unsure about pursuing another relationship so early on after her divorce, Juran ended up giving Seokjun a chance. At the end of Marry My Husband, we finally see Seokjun being the best (step) father that he was meant to be.

Do Jiwon and Jihyuk end up together in Marry My Husband?

via WEBTOON

Now here’s what we’d all been waiting for — yes, Jiwon and Jihyuk end up together in Marry My Husband. Well, at least in the webtoon. As we reach the final pages of Marry My Husband, Jiwon gets the happy ending she always deserved. In the arms of Jihyuk, she finally experiences true and undying love and respect — everything she yearned for in her past relationship with Minwhan.

Aside from finally finding happiness in romance, Jiwon also ends the story by becoming a self-made millionaire through stock trading, and eventually even retires, only working in charities. Initially, we all know that Jiwon did not plan on getting married, but Jihyuk, of course, ended up swaying her — as he should. In the end, we see them happily married with four children.

Naturally, we can’t be 100 percent certain that this will be the direction that the drama will take. We all know they’ve made some minor changes in the story at this point, but nothing that completely dents the quality of the series. But for one, I really do hope they keep this ending, for our heart’s sake.