‘My Hero Academia’: Do Deku and Uraraka end up together?

Despite being primarily a battle shonen, Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia drew people in for all sorts of different reasons. Some just enjoyed the fighting, others got deeply interested in the world and its story, and others were mostly here for the character dynamics.

Recommended Videos

There’s no doubt that this series has some incredibly likable characters, so it makes complete sense for fans to get invested in their relationships and wish to see how they develop. One of the most popular dynamics in My Hero Academia is the friendship between Izuku Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka, who have consistently supported and encouraged one another since their meeting in the Entrance Exam arc. After a while, it became evident that the girl had a crush on the protagonist, with other Class A students calling her out on it from time to time. It was all good-natured teasing, of course, and during her final confrontation with Himiko Toga, Uraraka admitted her feelings out loud for the first time.

Considering this sequence of events, a large portion of My Hero Academia‘s fanbase predicted that Deku and Uraraka would end up together. Now that the manga is over, readers finally have an answer about the nature of these characters’ relationship.

Do Deku and Uraraka become a couple in My Hero Academia?

Image via Studio Bones

Deku and Uraraka don’t end up together in My Hero Academia, because they never become a confirmed couple. While some fans thought that her crush on Deku would lead to a confession and, eventually, a romantic relationship, these characters never discuss her feelings in the manga, and there is no evidence that they get together after the events of the Final War.

Granted, the two have a heartfelt conversation in chapter 429, but it reads more as platonic than romantic. This doesn’t stop some folks from interpreting the material however they want to, though. For example, in the series’ final chapter, we get a panel of the characters spending time together in the snow, and see that Uraraka added a mask to her hero costume, which some readers take as evidence of an implied relationship. Upon closer inspection, however, fans will be disappointed to notice that Uraraka’s mask is not the same one Deku uses throughout the series.

With no canonical confirmation, it’s impossible to claim that these two end up together. But hey, fans are always free to fill in the blanks however they see fit. Go nuts, folks.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy