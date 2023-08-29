‘One Piece’ Chapter 1091 release date, time, and where to read

One Piece is basking in its well-deserved success more than it ever has before. With a live-action adaptation just days from release and some of the most hyped-up moments in the anime currently airing, One Piece is truly the front-runner in the high-strung world of anime and manga. Currently, its original work is also quite a spectacle, as we get to know characters like Vegapunk, Imu, and even Kizaru’s powers.

The latest chapter contained quite the information dump, following the theme of this arc accordingly. After all, arcs like Reverie, Zou, and Egghead are meant to serve as conduits of information between lengthy arcs like Dressrosa, Whole Cake, and Wano. As a result, in the latest chapter, we not only see Vegapunk and the Straw Hats working to deceive the Five Elders, but we also see Lucci potentially betraying the group he had just helped – so much for a redemption arc.

The chapter ends with an unexpected fight between Kizaru and his friend and junior, Sentomaru. But when will the fight unfold?

When is One Piece chapter 1091 coming out?

Image via Eiichiro Oda

It appears that a busy schedule is not unique to One Piece fans; Eiichiro Oda himself is also facing such a situation. Amidst the live-action promotional activities, the creator and author of One Piece took a short break between chapters to attend to pressing matters imposed by Netflix. As a result, Chapter 1091 will not be available on our screens or apps until Sep. 8. Keeping this in mind, here is the release schedule depending on your location.

8:00 am Pacific Time

11:00 am Eastern Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

4:00 pm British Time

5:00 pm European Time

8:30 pm Indian Time

While it will be a while before we can witness the anticipated clash between Kizaru and Sentomaru, the spoilers for the new chapter were just released yesterday. Of course, we won’t be spoiling it for you. For now, all we can do is wait until Sep. 8, with hopes of seeing the Straw Hats arrive in Elbaf very soon. The chapter will be available on the Viz Shounen Jump app, and following this break, Oda is expected to resume his usual schedule, taking a break every 3-4 chapters.

In the interim, the live-action adaptation will finally be released on Netflix on Aug. 31, keeping us busy with plenty of entertainment while we await the new chapter.