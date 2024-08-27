Image Credit: Disney
Yuri, Hiroki, and Tomoko in the volume 1 cover of the 'I Think Our Son Is Gay' manga.
Image via Square Enix
Category:
Manga
Anime

Where to read ‘I Think Our Son Is Gay’ manga, confirmed

Prepare yourself for a comically good time.
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela Coimbra
|

Published: Aug 27, 2024 08:00 am

When we think about queer manga works, the Boys’ Love and Girls’ Love categories are the first to come to mind. It’s only natural, considering how well-known they are, but I Think Our Son Is Gay, despite having LGBTQ+ themes, doesn’t fall neatly into the BL genre.

While those stories mostly focus on the romantic and/or sexual relationships between one or several pairings, this manga has a family dynamic at its center. It portrays a mother’s inner musings as she attempts to support her gay son, Hiroki, without forcing him to come out before he’s ready. Hiroki does a particularly poor job of hiding his sexuality, though, which often results in slightly embarrassing yet endearing moments between him and his mom. Comedic, lighthearted, and with a slice-of-life approach, this series is perfect for readers looking for a good time.

The trouble with some manga is that they’re not always readily available online. Although I Think Our Son Is Gay has been gaining popularity recently, it can still take a bit of digging for new fans to find it on legal websites.

How to read the I Think Our Son Is Gay manga online

Daigo, Hiroki, Asumi, and Tomoko on the Volume 2 cover of 'I Think Our Son Is Gay' manga.
Image via Square Enix

I Think Our Son Is Gay is available to read on Manga UP!, the official app of Square Enix, the manga’s publisher. On the website, you can read the first chapter in English for free, but if you like it enough to continue, you’ll have to download the app to access to all the other chapters. When you first install it, you get some free XP and UP (two of the app’s currencies), and after you spend that, you can sign up for a monthly subscription, a one-month free trial, or simply buy more coins to gain access to the chapters.

If you don’t think this is the right fit for you, there are other options available! All five volumes of the manga can be purchased digitally or on paperback via Square Enix’s website. Depending on the volume and the version you want, it will direct you to sites that have them available, like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Indigo. Prices may vary, though, so it’s up to you to find the best deal.

Okay, but what about ways to read I Think Our Son Is Gay for free? Well, unless you sign up for the Manga UP! free trial, there are none right now — at least, not legally. And no, illegal manga-reading sites are not to be trusted, so if you don’t want your online safety to be compromised, it’s best to stay away from them.

Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered. Writing professionally since 2022, she loves sharing her knowledge and opinions about all things anime, manga, TV shows, and movies. When she’s not working, though, you can easily find Rafaela with a fantasy book in hand, or consuming some other form of entertainment — you know, lest a thought occur.