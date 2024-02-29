‘Ninja Kamui’ episode 4 release date and time, confirmed

Yes, Ninja Kamui may only have three episodes out at this point, but hey — we’re impatient and we need more. Especially after that mysterious phone call from the last episode, it’s safe to say that we need answers, and preferably, fast.

Episode three took us through a rollercoaster of emotions. Granted, we’re just starting to learn about the story, the clans, and the ninjas, but to say we’re being bombarded with information is an understatement. Nonetheless, we’re starting to learn more and more about this world and its hierarchy, including the story surrounding AUZA and its involvement with the aristocrat and bodyguard murder case. In the end, Higan gets a mysterious phone call, and in episode 4, we’ll finally discover who’s on the other side of the line.

When is episode 4 of Ninja Kamui coming out?

Screengrab via YouTube/ via Adult Swim

Ninja Kamui episode 4 will be coming out on Saturday, March 2nd, at 5:00 am ET on Adult Swim, according to the channel’s schedule. The dub will also be released with the episode, allowing sub and dub fans to watch Joe’s story at the same time. Wild concept, I know. With that said, if you’re not in the Eastern Timezone, here’s when you’ll be able to watch the episode.

Central Time (CT) — March 2, 4 am

Mountain Standard Time (MST) — March 2, 3 am

Pacific Time (PT) — March 2, 2 am

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) — March 2, 10 am

If you happen to be anywhere else in the globe, or even if you’re busy while the episode is airing, we’ve got you covered. One day after the episode airs on Adult Swim, you can watch it or rewatch it on Max. When it comes to episode 4, this means that you’ll be able to find it on Max on March 3rd — so not all hope is lost, you can still find all the answers to your questions even if you have a life outside of binging anime. Absolutely unrelatable, but we get it.