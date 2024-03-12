‘Ninja Kamui’ episode 6 release date and time, confirmed

Gruesome and dark are the best words to describe Ninja Kamui. At least, that’s what this series has gotten us used to so far, but that’s unlikely to change as Joe Higan continues his quest for revenge.

In the previous episode, we saw the protagonist make his way through AUZA City, battling off enemies before coming face-to-face with Zai toward the end. Granted, the installment didn’t quite meet the expectations it set up in episode 4, with Higan struggling to even stand when Zai made his appearance. Even so, the story keeps moving forward, and with half of the season still to come, viewers have a lot to look forward to.

After the cliffhanger that episode 5 left us with (and with no source material to rely on), folks are understandably curious to see what episode 6 will have to offer. Hopefully, the identity of the ninja who saved Higan will be revealed soon, although I also won’t be mad at having to wait a while longer to find that out. Regardless of where the story goes next, folks likely still enjoy the episode. E&H Production’s art style and animation have been stellar so far, particularly when it comes to the frequent action scenes, as they’re where Ninja Kamui thrives. Thus, it’s safe to say that you won’t want to miss out on the next episode.

When does Ninja Kamui episode 6 come out?

Image via E&H Production

According to Adult Swim’s broadcasting schedule, available on its website, episode 6 of Ninja Kamui will first be aired on Saturday, Mar. 16, at 4am ET. This first broadcast will be in English, but at 5:30am ET, another version of episode 6 will air, dubbed in Japanese with English subtitles. For your convenience, here are the broadcast times for the episode in different regions:

Central Time (CT) — Mar. 16, at 3am/4:30am

Mountain Standard Time (MST) — Mar. 16, at 2am/3:30am

Pacific Time (PT) — Mar. 16, at 1am/2:30am

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) — Mar. 16, at 8am/9:30am

Central European Standard Time (CEST) — Mar. 16, at 9am/10:30am

If you have no way of watching Ninja Kamui episode 6 as it airs, you can always stream it later. All episodes of this anime are made available on Max the day after they air, so you should get a subscription (or a free trial) if you want to see what happens next in Joe Higan’s story. One thing is for sure, though: more blood will be spilled.