‘Ninja Kamui’ episode 9 release date and time confirmed

We’re gearing up for a thrilling finale to the promising new anime from Sunghoo Park. Ninja Kamui stormed onto US television a month ago, and in the blink of an eye, we’re already waiting for episode 9.

Amidst all the long-running and hit anime that premiered in the 2024 winter lineup, Ninja Kamui stole the spotlight with its refreshing Ninja action. And it’s quite a feat given that the story of Joe Logan aka Higan isn’t adapted from a manga. And so, almost two years after the announcement of the anime’s development in May 2022, Ninja Kamui made a grandiose premiere on Feb. 11, 2024.

The series quickly hooked audiences with its thrills and action, centered on place around dangerous Ninja clans and assassins in rural America. For the unversed, it centers on a former ninja named Higan, living under the alias of Joe Logan. When assassins associated with his former ninja clan exact a bloody retribution from him, our hero sets on a mission to avenge his murdered family.

Ninja Kamui has thus far progressed to eight episodes, with the latest one releasing on March 31, 2024. If you’re all caught up with the story so far, here is when you can watch the twisted tale of vengeance continue in the upcoming episode 9.

Ninja Kamui found a home in Adult Swim‘s anime serialization block Toonami, where it first had a masterful premiere on Feb. 11. After roping impressive viewership numbers, the Adult Swim official X account unveiled the full release schedule of Ninja Kamui. The anime was then announced to be a single-cour show, as per the 12-episode order.

For viewers in Canada and the United States, the media channel announced that new episodes of the action series will air every Sunday at midnight. This means Ninja Kamui episode 9 will air on Adult Swim’s Toonami block this coming Sunday, April 7, 2024. For audiences outside of these countries, don’t sweat yet. Ninja Kamui also streams on HBO Max a day after its release on Toonami. So if you’re an OTT person, you’ll have to wait until April 8 to catch the unfolding drama.

But if you wish to catch the new episode firsthand without wasting a minute, here are the exact release times of Ninja Kamui episode 9, according to various time zones: