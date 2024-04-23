‘SK8 the Infinity’ season 2 release window, cast, plot, and more

It’s pretty amazing how sports anime can make you feel like you’re right there in the action. That’s exactly what made SK8 the Infinity‘s first season so popular– the way it drew viewers into the high-stakes world of competitive skateboarding, even for those of us with no real-life experience on a board.

I know it’s been ages since we last saw our favorite band of merry skaters tearing up the streets in their quest for ultimate glory. While the first season’s finale concluded with a sense of resolution, it also left some plot threads dangling. But the wait is finally over, as SK8 the Infinity is making a return.

Here’s what we can expect from the highly anticipated sequel to SK8 the Infinity.

When is SK8 the Infinity season 2 releasing?

Back in August 2022, the creators confirmed that SK8 the Infinity would indeed be getting a second season along with a couple of OVAs. The good news is that Season 2 may hit our screens sometime in the latter half of 2024. Despite the prolonged delay, the hype surrounding SK8 season 2 shows no signs of waning, and the visual teaser released earlier this year only served to fuel the hype.

The trailer and visual teaser have provided ample fodder for discussion, with fans sharing their predictions, hopes, and fears for the characters they have grown to love. Until an official release date is announced, all eyes will remain fixed on Studio Bones for any update on the progress of season 2. As the saying goes, good things come to those who wait, and SK8 the Infinity fans are certainly no strangers to waiting.

In the meantime, we can always rewatch the first season and try to pick up some sick skateboarding moves of our own. Just remember to wear a helmet, kids.

What will happen in season 2?

SK8 the Infinity is an original anime series, meaning it is not adapted from a pre-existing manga or light novel. This fact adds an element of unpredictability to the upcoming season, as fans have no source material to refer to for clues about the plot’s direction. The trailer and visual teaser are the only concrete hints available, leaving fans to speculate and theorize about what lies ahead.

However, we can probably look forward to even more insane races, with higher stakes and crazier tricks than ever before. After all, the bar was set pretty high in season one, so you know the creators have to pull out all the stops to top it. We might also get some deeper insights into the characters’ backstories and motivations, especially when it comes to the Adam and his beef with the rest of the skaters. As for where to watch SK8 the Infinity season 2, fans can expect the series to be available on popular streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll. The first season is already available on both Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video.

Who are the casts?

Of course, we can’t talk about the new season without mentioning the cast. The voice actors did an incredible job bringing the characters to life in season one, and thankfully they are all coming back for round two.

Main cast members from season 1

Reki Kyan: Voiced by Tasuku Hatanaka in Japanese and Matt Shipman in English.

Langa Hasegawa: Voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi in Japanese and Howard Wang in English.

Miya Chinen: Voiced by Ayumu Murase in Japanese and Khoi Dao in English.

Joe: Voiced by Hirofumi Nojima in Japanese and Jonah Scott in English.

Cherry Blossom: Voiced by Kensho Ono in Japanese and David Wald in English.

Shadow: Voiced by Yasunori Matsumoto in Japanese and Ian Sinclair in English.

Adam: Voiced by Takehito Koyasu in Japanese and Daman Mills in English.

Tadashi Kikuchi: Voiced by Kenta Miyake in Japanese and Jason Marnocha in English.

Production staff

Fortunately, you can also expect the core creative team behind the original series to reprise their roles for the sequel.

Director: Hiroko Utsumi

Character Design: Michinori Chiba Series

Composition: Ichiro Okouchi Animation

Additionally, SK8 season 1 had only 12 episodes. So, based on industry trends and the precedent set by the first season, a 12-episode run for SK8 the Infinity season 2 seems like the most sensible option. I, for one, cannot wait to see what the creators have in store for us.

