‘Solo Leveling’ episode 2 release date and time confirmed

The anime everyone had been waiting for, Solo Leveling, is finally here, and we can’t get enough of it.

Ever since the announcement that Chugong’s web novel would be put to the screen, folks have been anxiously waiting to see how the adaptation would fare. After all, just because you love a story on paper doesn’t necessarily mean that you will love seeing it animated. We’ve had plenty of lackluster adaptations over the years, but fans were hopeful that Solo Leveling would stand out positively.

The anime was quickly deemed one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2024, and now, with the first episode out, they can judge whether or not the wait was worth it. Truth be told, though, a single episode isn’t enough to properly evaluate if A-1 Pictures did a good job of adapting Sung Jin-woo’s story, thus, it’s only natural for viewers to need more. So, when will they get it?

When does Solo Leveling episode 2 come out?

If you enjoyed the first episode of Solo Leveling and want to see more, you’re in luck. The anime is on a weekly release schedule, which means that you can expect episode 2 to drop on Saturday, Jan. 13. At the time of writing, an exact release time hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s safe to say that the episode will be made available to stream a few hours after it premieres in Japan. And if episode 1 is anything to go by, then 9:30 am PT is the most likely time for the streaming release.

If the Solo Leveling anime remains faithful to its source material, we have an interesting road ahead. Make sure to keep up with the episode releases so you don’t miss out on the fun.