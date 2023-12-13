‘Spy x Family’ movie ‘Code: White’ release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more

Spy x Family fans have been treated extremely well in this fourth quarter of the year.

First, we’ve got the Forgers back for the anime’s second season. They went on a cruise, enjoying summertime activities — on top of disposing of countless hired assassins and disarming multiple bombs. And now, the Forgers are not going to be away for long as the Spy x Family: CODE: White movie is just around the corner and appropriately premiering during Christmastime.

Here’s what you can expect of the Forgers’ next, and this time wintry, adventure.

Plot, trailers, and key visuals

Toho Animation released two longer trailers, one a month prior to the most recent one. The trailers showcase the movie’s theme song, and the enemies that all the members of the family will face — each separately, as their secret identities continue to not mix, but nevertheless working towards what is essentially the same goal.

Key Visuals for CODE: White

It seems like Loid’s higher-ups are not satisfied with how Operation Strix is going as the catalyst for the film’s plot is the fact that the spy is threatened to be replaced in his main mission, which in turn will also result in him losing his (fake) family. Hence, Loid concocts a plan to win over the Eden Academy’s principal through his stomach: by cooking him his favorite meal. To do this, and true to his nature, Loid goes above and beyond, even traveling to the meal’s region of origin. This is how the family becomes entangled in something larger than any cooking competition, something which could threaten world peace — and we all know Anya will have none of it, not if she can have a tiny hand in it.

Cast, crew, and release date

Screengrab via TOHO Animation

Spy x Family: CODE: White is brought to us by the same studios that have produced the series since the beginning: CloverWorks and WIT Studio. It is directed by Takashi Katagiri, who worked on seasons 1 and 2 as an episode and assistant director. The script was penned by Ichiro Okouchi, who has even more credits under his belt, including his script contributions in series like Berserk, Code Geass, and Mobile Suit Gundam. Kazuki Shimada is character designer, Kyoji Asano is chief animation director, Akari Saitō is in charge of the editing, [K]NoW_NAME continues to produce the music for the IP, and Shōji Hata, whose list of credits in anime is even more extensive, is sound director. Tatsuya Endō is the original creator of Spy x Family and supervised the movie’s production.

The list of returning cast includes:

Takuya Eguchi as Loid Forger

Atsumi Tanezaki as Anya Forger

Saori Hayami as Yor Forger

Kenichiro Matsuda as the good boy Bond , as well as the Narrator .

, as well as the . Yūko Kaida as Sylvia Sherwood

Hana Sato as Emile Elman

Kenshô Ono as Yuri Briar

Ayane Sakura as Fiona Frost

Hiroyuki Yoshino as Franky Franklin

Kazuhiro Yamaji as Henry Henderson

Natsumi Fujiwara as Damian Desmond

Emiri Kato as Becky Blackbell

Joining the cast for this movie as new characters we have:

Tomoya Nakamura as Dmitri

Kento Kaku as Luka

Banjou Ginga as Snijder

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Type F

Spy x Family: CODE: White premieres in Japanese theaters on Friday, Dec. 22. Thereafter, Crunchyroll will stream the movie globally at a still unspecified date in 2024.