The 10 best anime similar to ‘My Happy Marriage’

Whenever you finish an anime series that you love, like My Happy Marriage, it’s understandable that you may want to immediately find a similar series. What’s better than keeping those vibes you loved so much going? But it can be hard to find another series that matches all or most of the points you liked from My Happy Marriage.

That’s why we searched far and wide to find a tight list of ten amazing series that will scratch that same itch for you! Whether it’s historical fiction, fantasy, romance, or a slow-burn relationship, all of these have at least some of those key aspects that My Happy Marriage holds. We also considered the general tone of the series and found complementary anime. And plenty are available on streaming services, too!

Fruits Basket

Image via TMS Entertainment

Tohru is having a hard life; she’s a homeless orphan who is just trying to get by. She receives some kindness from the mysterious Soma family, but there’s more under the surface at their home. Fruits Basket from 2019 is a remake of the original, but even dedicated fans of the first series swear by the reboot’s quality. Fruits Basket can be watched on Hulu or Funimation.

Psychic Princess

Image via Haoliners Animation League

Qian Yunxi, the protagonist of Psychic Princess, has had special powers as long as she can remember. After spending most of her life secluded in Spirit-Cloud Mountain, she is suddenly placed in an arranged marriage. Is the prince, who is rumored to be cold and mean, more than he lets on? Psychic Princess can be watched by fans on Crunchyroll or Apple TV.

From Me to You: Kimi No Todoke

Image via Production I.G.

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke is a heartfelt and gentle romance story. Sawako Kuronuma is a high schooler with a bad luck when it comes to meeting friends. Thankfully her new classmate, Shota Kazehaya, gives her some much needed companionship. Watch From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke on Netflix or Crunchyroll to see their relationship slowly and tenderly develop.

Yona of the Dawn

Image via Pierrot

Yona of the Dawn is an romance fantasy adventure anime with a large ensemble to get to know. At the center of the cast is Yona, a spoiled and sheltered princess. Her life is turned upside down on her 16th birthday, completely altering the landscape of her life forever. You can check out Yona of the Dawn on Hulu or Crunchyroll.

Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits

Image via GONZO

Aoi is a girl who recently lost her grandfather, who sadly left behind debt to an ogre. The monster wants her to marry him! Instead, she tries her hand at working a bed and breakfast hotel for spirits, working off the debt. You can watch Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits on Crunchyroll or Apple TV.

The Story of Saiunkoku (Colourcloud Palace)

Image via RetroCrush

The Story of Sauinkoku (also called Colorcloud Palace) is a historical fiction anime about a woman who gets a rare opportunity to be a consort and teacher for the Sauinkoku emperor. Shurei, the main protagonist, tries to take her new career in stride with an emperor who is rumored to be incompetent. As she spends more time with him, though, her opinion begins to change. You can watch the anime on Amazon Prime Video.

Taisho Otome Fairy Tale

Image via PONY CANYON INC.

While similar in many ways to My Happy Marriage, Taisho Otome Fairy Tale is a bit subversive with the change to a male protagonist. While primarily marketed as a historical fiction Shonen, it actually features quite a bit of drama and romance that can be quite sweet. Taisho Otome Fairy Tale can be found on Crunchyroll, where you can watch all 12 episodes.

Kamisama Kiss

Image via TMS Entertainment

Kamisama Kiss, also called Kamisama Hajimemashita, is a supernatural romantic comedy about a normal high school girl, Nanami. She is normal, at least, until she is brought into a world of deities and a fox demon. Will she also find true love in Tomoe, that same fox demon? Check out Kamisama Kiss on Crunchyroll or Hulu.

Violet Evergarden

Image via Kyoto Animation

The titular character of Violet Evergarden, Violet, is a soldier who was been discharged from the army after she lost her arms. She joins a ghostwriting office as part of her long-term mission to find her old military Major, Gilbert. This anime explores the human condition, love, and many more emotional themes. You can find Violet Evergarden on Netflix.

Snow White with the Red Hair

Image via Warner Bros.

A shojo fantasy romance, Snow White with the Red Hair, has Shirayuki as the protagonist. She is a pharmacist in a village until a prince tries to force her into marriage. Her response is to flee, leaning on a cute stranger for support in a new town. Will they fall in love? Watch Snow White with the Red Hair on Crunchyroll, Funimation, or Hulu.