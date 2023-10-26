The 10 best horror anime on HIDIVE

Whether it's in honor of Halloween, or you just need those heebies jeebied year ‘round, HIDIVE has the perfect anime for the job.

Look, everyone knows Crunchyroll is one of the biggest names in anime, but if you’re a horror anime fan, sleeping on the amazing selection of shows available on HIDIVE is a serious mistake.

So whether you’re new to HIDIVE, or if you’re done checking out the platform’s other epic anime exclusives, like Helck and Ya Boy Kongming, and looking for your next watch, here are some amazing shows for when you’re specifically in a spooky mood.

Dark Gathering

You ever have that friend who just absolutely can’t be around scary things of any kind, while you absolutely love them? Well Keitarou is kind of like that friend, but he has the misfortune of being an absolute ghost magnet. His cousin Yayoi, on the other hand, is absolutely obsessed with hunting for spirits, and plans to use Keitarou to help her do it, whether he really wants to or not.

Don’t think this is just going to be a comedy, though! The show has some genuinely scary moments that might haunt your nightmares for quite some time.

Parasyte: The Maxim

If you love body horror, Parasyte: The Maxim is going to be a show you can’t stop talking to all your friends about 24/7. Parasitic aliens are descending to take over the minds and bodies of humans and transform them for their own needs. One such invader just managed to miss attaching to the brain of Shinichi Izumi, and gets stuck in his hand instead.

Plenty of gritty battles ensue, as Izumi and his handy friend try to survive, while other parasites want to see them dead — and the show takes care to ask some big philosophical questions about humanity along the way. There’s good reason this was adapted so recently, despite the manga it was based on having arisen back in the ’90s, so don’t miss out!

Devils’ Line

Are you down to see one of the best vampire anime ever made? Devils’ Line follows Tsukasa Taira and Yuuki Anzai, a human and human-vampire hybrid, respectively. Between their intrigue with a police force trying to solve vampire-related crimes, the fact that strong emotions can send vampires into a bloodthirsty frenzy, and their budding relationship, this show offers a lot of emotional payoff to viewers who give it a try.

Magical Girl Site

This show is often compared to Puella Magi Madoka Magica, and it’s easy to see why; both shows feature mysterious, dark forces that grant magical abilities to young girls, as well as a much darker story than initially meets the eye. What exactly is “The Tempest,” and is it possible to stop it from happening? You’ve got to watch Magical Girl Site to find out.

Dusk Maiden of Amnesia

Seikyou Private Academy has a deep history with the occult. So when the Paranormal Investigations Club gets a visit from a ghost who died in the old school building, but doesn’t know how or why, the crew is up to the task. Over the course of the show, the students discover more about the school’s fabled Seven Mysteries, while trying to solve the puzzle of their ghostly new friend’s death.

School-Live!

It’s a bit unbelievable to see so many adorable anime girls in what is one of the best zombie anime out there but School-Live makes it work well. It’s honestly better to watch this show with as little prior information as possible to truly enjoy its twists. So if you want to see what happens when cute slice of life meets horror, give this one a shot!

Blue Seed & Blue Seed Beyond

Sometimes it just feels good to go back to a classic! Momiji’s journey to destroy the evil plant-like creatures wreaking havoc across Japan was one of the best pieces of anime horror to come out of the ’90s. It’s even better that you can watch all of Blue Seed — including the OVA Blue Seed Beyond — all in one place.

Princess Resurrection

Not all horror has to be terrifying — sometimes it can be just plain funny. What happens when you die saving the daughter of the King of the Monsters? You’re brought back to life and join her honor guard! With silly fight scenes and misadventures with zombies, vampires, demons, and more, Princess Resurrection is a ton of fun.

Petshop of Horrors

Seymour isn’t feeding any man-eating plants in this one! People go to Count D’s shop to get rare pets impossible to find anywhere else. All they have to do sign a contract and follow it to the letter so nothing bad happens. Too bad people can’t follow instructions, and homicide detective Leon Orcot is on the case to try and figure out what exactly Count D is up to.

Highschool of the Dead

Let’s get real for a second: Anime has plenty of fan service, and some folks seek out shows just to enjoy it. If a bit of raunchy comedy is just what you need alongside a bit of titillation and horror, Highschool of the Dead is perfect for you! If not, it’s best to leave these high school students trying to survive the zombie apocalypse to someone else.