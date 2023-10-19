‘The Eminence in Shadow’ season 2 episode 4 release date and time for subs and English dub

The second season of The Eminence in Shadow has proven to be quite the ride. We’ve gone from reuniting with Cid and Alpha to witnessing world-shattering battles in just three episodes. In fact, the Red Moon incident has finally concluded, and in a surprising turn of events, the last episode ended with Shadow and Yukime confronting each other, leaving us on quite the cliffhanger.

Unless you’ve already read the original light novel by Daisuke Aizawa, the upcoming events in the story will undoubtedly be a shock. You might have even read the manga adaptation, but you can still expect the anime to offer even more excitement to the table, especially with its incredible animation and art. That said, if you’re hoping to catch the episode the moment it drops, you might have to wait just a bit longer.

When is the new episode of The Eminence in Shadow dropping?

🔥 The Eminence in Shadow 2nd Season 🔥 SUB and DUB episode 23 is LIVE: https://t.co/0UUG5t4pSN pic.twitter.com/Ll9zZqVGPb — HIDIVE (@HIDIVEofficial) October 18, 2023

Not to be the bearer of bad news, but the new episode won’t be out for a few days. Tragic, I know. Though we have to say, the wait won’t be that excruciating since you might only need to hold on until Oct. 25 for episode four to arrive on HIDIVE. And here’s the real kicker: both the subbed and dubbed versions will be released on the same day.

Since HIDIVE acquired the rights to the Japanese anime, the platform has made sure that both versions are available the moment the episodes drop. This isn’t necessarily a call-out to Crunchyroll, but… well, if the shoe fits. With that said, here are the times the episode will be available on the platform next Wednesday:

7am Pacific Time

9am Central Time

10pm Eastern Time

3pm British Summer Time

7:30pm Indian Standard Time

4pm Central European Summer Time

12:30am Australian Central Daylight Time

Regarding the episode itself, not much is known aside from the moon being red, and that the frenzy has begun. In the meantime, you can still re-watch the iconic third episode on HIDIVE, until Oct. 25.