‘The Ossan Newbie Adventurer’ season 1 ending explained

Anime with an over-powered main character who is ignorant to their own strength are frustratingly common, adventure anime even more so.

Recommended Videos

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible (or The Ossan Newbie Adventurer for short) fits the bill as an adventure anime with an over-powered protagonist but it still manages to hide some surprises up its sleeves.

Most main characters in shonen anime are plucky, bright-eyed teenagers, eager to chase their dreams and become the best Pirate King/Soul Reaper/Hokage/whatever to ever live. The Ossan Newbie Adventurer embraces this formula except for one key difference: protagonist Rick didn’t pursue his dream until he was 30. No reasonable person considers 30 old but in Rick’s world, adventurers start their careers in their teens. Rick, now 32 after training for two years, is over the hill by comparison. Thankfully, after training with an elite team of adventurers, he’s more than up for the challenge.

What happened in the ending of The Ossan Newbie Adventurer season 1?

While the first half of the season focused on Rick passing the promotion exam and becoming an adventurer, the second half follows the Orichalcum Fist as they search for the Six Jewels needed to defeat Kaiser Alsapiet. They enter the King of Fists Elimination Tournament in order to win a jewel and by the season finale, both Rick and Broughston make it to the final battle. They’re guaranteed to win the jewel regardless the victor so Rick initially plans to withdraw. Broughston wants to seriously fight Rick as an equal which sends Rick into a spiral until his other teammates remind him this is why Broughston trained him.

The fight between the two is one of the most touching moments in the show. We learn about Broughston’s backstory and how he felt alone among the other orcs due to his intelligence. After meeting a long-lived adventurer who claims to have been a member of the legendary Yamato’s party, the two founded the Orichalcum Fist as a way for Broughston to find his equals. Though he found great friends, he longed for an equal fistfight like that of orcs.

Broughston and Rick share blows and Rick impressively stands his ground until he can barely move his body. He activates his inborn skill, Reckless Soul, to continue the fight. The team explains that his skill activates when Rick pushes past his limits to defeat an opponent stronger than him while Rick and Broughston essentially end the battle on a tie. Broughston realizes he is no longer alone thanks to his teammates who care this strongly for him.

After passing out from exhaustion, Rick wakes up covered in bandages with the rest of the party by his side. They’ve acquired the champion belt as well as the golden jewel hidden inside. Both Broughston and Rick decline the championship, taking the jewel and sending the belt back to the previous champion with a replica placed inside. Broughston speaks to the party briefly about the mysterious traveler he met (implying a future meeting) and thinks to himself that his dream came true. Meanwhile, Angelica separates from the party but declares she’ll be training with Broughston in the future to eventually surpass Rick. The Orichalcum Fist then makes their way back home to plot their next move.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy