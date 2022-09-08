The top 10 Best ‘My Hero Academia’ female characters

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular modern shonen anime and manga right now. It features a world in which almost everyone is born with a quirk and superheroes have become a common profession. This makes for an action-packed story, full of intense fights and sad backstories, from both the villains and heroes.

Within this world, there is an abundance of interesting characters. Manga artist and creator Kohei Horikoshi has a talent for creating unique-looking and colorful characters to inhabit his world. Here are our top 10 female characters that are featured in both the manga and anime.

10. Ryuko Tatsuma ‘Ryukyu’

Image via Crunchyroll

This professional hero has what might be the coolest ability of any hero in the series: the power to turn into a dragon! Ryuko Tatsuma, known as the Dragoon Hero, fights villains in the form of a dragon, which grants her enhanced strength and durability. Her dragon wings also grant her the ability to fly, as well as razor-sharp claws and teeth. She is the second highest ranked female professional hero and currently sits at number 10 in the popularity charts for Japan.

9. Kyoka Jiro ‘Earphone Jack’

via Twitter

As one of the classmates of the main character at U.A. High School, Jiro has had plenty of time to shine onscreen and in the manga. She was born with headphone jacks attached to her ears, through which she can transmit sound and use it to hear intel and enemies’ positions. Born to parents who are both musicians, Jiro is a talented singer and can play various instruments, even teaching her fellow classmates how to play well enough to perform for the school festival.

8. Tsuyu Asui ‘Froppy’

Image via Twtter

Tsuyu Asui is a fan favorite of the series, even getting an OVA special in the anime dedicated to her hero training. Tsuyu is a frog person, born with traits similar to that of a frog including long, powerful legs she can use as destructive kicks in combat and to jump very high. Her frog-like tongue can be used as a whip, grapple, or even rope to bring down enemies. She is currently enrolled at U.A. High School and studying to become a Pro Hero.

7. Mei Hatsume

Image via Twitter

Mei is one of the few on-screen characters who does not use their quirk to fight villains, instead using her vast intellect to design gear and equipment for heroes. She is enrolled at U.A. High School in the Support course, where she has asserted herself as a talented inventor, creating support equipment crucial to the main plot. These inventions are even able to allow anyone to keep up with a hero in battle, as demonstrated by Mei during a high school tournament.

6. Chiyo Shuzenji ‘Recovery Girl’

Image via Crunchyroll

Recovery Girl is the nurse employed at U.A. High School due to her quirk ‘Heal’ that allows her to amplify and speed up the healing process. She does so by kissing the injured patient, at which point they will heal back to normal in a matter of seconds but will be drained of their stamina. This quirk is limited to what the body can naturally heal, preventing it from being pulled out by the Author to save dying or maimed heroes. Aside from her quirk, she is also able to perform surgery and has been working at the school for over 40 years.

5. Nemuri Kayama ‘Midnight’

Image via Twitter

Midnight is one of the main teachers at U.A High School, along with being a Pro Hero. She teaches Modern Hero Art History, as well as the basics of hero work. Her ability is called the Somnambulist quirk, which allows her to put her enemies to sleep. She uses fans and whips to waft her quirk in the enemy’s direction. She was well respected amongst her peers and sacrificed her life in the fight against the Liberation army.

4. Anan Kurose ‘Thirteen’

Image via Crunchyroll

Thirteen is a professional hero who specializes in search and rescue, teaching hero students at U.A. High School. She wears a special astronaut space suit that matches her space-themed quirk: the power to replicate a black hole’s suction. This suction is incredibly powerful, sucking up even light itself. Anything sucked up into her fingertips will disintegrate into dust.

3. Nana Shimura

Image via Crunchyroll

As one of the previous wielders of ‘All for One,’ Nana Shimura was tasked with keeping the peace before All Might entered the scene. She trained and recruited All Might to be the eighth user, granting him his wish of becoming a hero despite being quirkless. Her own personal quirk was ‘Float’, which was eventually inherited by Midoriya, and allows her to hover or levitate in mid-air. In order to keep her family safe, she was forced to give up her son, who eventually fathered the villain of the series: Tomura Shigaraki.

2. Nejire Hado ‘Nejire Chan’

Image via Twitter

Nejire Hado is one of the best up-and-coming hero students at U.A. High School. She is considered to be one of The Big 3, which are the top 3 hero students who stand out above the rest. She is a very kind-hearted individual, who works hard to be a hero with her quirk ‘Wave Motion’, which fires out energy surges. She can alleviate and boost her own mobility, as well as fire the beams at enemies.

In terms of strength, Nejire is considered to be on par with Pro Heroes and fights alongside many of them during the major battles in the Paranormal Liberation War and the current Manga arc.

1. Rumi Usagiyama ‘Mirko’

Image via Twitter

Those who have been keeping up to date will be very familiar with the professional hero ‘Mirko’. Out of all the heroes on the force, no one has the guts and drive like her, beyond even that of Midoriya. She is the number 5 professional hero, the highest ranked female professional hero, in all of Japan. She is known as the Rabbit Hero due to her having the quirk ‘Rabbit’ which grants her rabbit qualities in both appearance and physical abilities.

She has incredible agility, leg strength, and jump force, all of which allow her to take down foes with ease. While she looks and has a very cute quirk, she is rough and combative, taking considerable amounts of pain and remaining standing.