Tower of God has long been one of our favorite manhwa series and with the release of a 2020 anime adaptation, it’s become one of our top anime as well. After waiting several years for a sign of life from the anime, we finally have new information about season 2.

Recommended Videos

The first season in 2020 was only 13 episodes but it was enough to make us want more. Like the manhwa, the anime follows a boy named Twenty-Fifth Bam (or Bam for short) who has lived his whole life under the shadow of a massive, mysterious tower. When his only friend Rachel enters the tower without him, Bam decides to climb it to find her, befriends allies who help him on his journey and quickly realizes not everything is as it seems.

After the first season finished airing, there was barely any info regarding a second season. That changed recently when Crunchyroll shared a new Tower of God trailer during its panel at Anime NYC 2023. Take a look below!

The new trailer doesn’t show us anything from the anime (Crunchyroll, you tease!) but shows several colorized scenes from the manhwa. Season 2 of Tower of God will cover the Return of the Prince and the Workshop Battle arcs, respectively. The season will begin six years after the events of the last episode and introduce fan-favorite characters like Ja Wangnan.

According to the trailer, season 2 will come out in July 2024. Crunchyroll has yet to announce how many episodes will be in this season but we hope it’s more than the first season. Give the people what they want, Crunchyroll!

You can watch season 1 of Tower of God on Crunchyroll and read the manhwa on WEBTOON. In the meantime, check out our ranking of the strongest characters.