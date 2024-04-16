Tinasha smiling in the opening sequence of Unnamed Memory, episode 1
‘Unnamed Memory’ episode 2 release date and time, confirmed

Kuji Furumiya really snapped when he created 'Unnamed Memory.'
Francisca Santos
Francisca Santos
Published: Apr 16, 2024 11:14 am

In 2022, fantasy anime fans received the best possible news they could have gotten: Unnamed Memory would be getting an anime adaptation. However, what no one expected was for the anime to take nearly two full years to reach us. But, as they say, patience is a virtue.

Now, sixteen months later, we finally have Unnamed Memory debuting on our screens. The first episode aired last Tuesday, April 9th, where fans finally got to see Tinasha and Oscar bickering in all of their animated glory. It does hit differently to see things on screen, after all. On top of finally getting them on screen though, we can also count for at least 12 episodes in the first season.

At this point, with only one episode out, we’re understandably still debating whether the adaptation is doing justice to the light novel — though, truth be told, only time will tell. On that note, let’s find out the exact release date and time for the upcoming episode.

When is Unnamed Memory episode 2 coming out?

Tinasha using her power in the first episode of Unnamed Memory
The second episode of Unnamed Memory will be released on Crunchyroll on April 16th at approximately 10:30 am EST. The episode has already been released in Japan, so you should be mindful of spoilers. That is, if you haven’t read the light novel yet — in which case, you absolutely should. Having said that, if you’re in a different time zone, here are some other release times for the episode:

Release TimeRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7:30 amApril 16
Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amApril 16
British Summer Time3:30 pmApril 16
Central European Summer Time4:30 pmApril 16
Indian Standard Time8:00 pmApril 16
Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmApril 16
Australia Central Standard Time12:00 amApril 17

The episode will be titled “The Past Recalled Once Again,” and it will be directed by Kazuya Miura, with scripts crafted by Deko Akao. If you’re a fan of the original source material, you’re probably well aware of what’s about to happen. However, if you’re curious and a bit too impatient (understandable), allow me to enlighten you.

In episode 2 of Unnamed Memory, we will witness Tinasha as she arrives at Farsas Castle. Upon reaching the castle, she discovers that she must journey to the border, where she encounters an old friend (or rather, foe), who almost forces her to confront some unpleasant memories. Well, and also confront him in the process. Sounds promising.

Passionate about gossip, a dedicated music enthusiast, and an unapologetic weeb, Francisca is a freelance writer at WGTG. When she's not writing, she can be found taking her dog on walks, defending BTS' honor, and re-reading 'One Piece'.