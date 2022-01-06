With three days to go, cue the sad piano music. Crunchyroll released a new trailer for part two of Attack on Titan’s final season ahead of its weekend premiere. The “Crescendo” trailer features Eren, Mikasa, and Armin from the main cast and a slow, muted piano that gives the 60-second preview the suspense of a blockbuster trailer.

It’s only the second trailer to feature new footage of the forthcoming season, which will finally witness the epic battle for Paradis. The synopsis for the new episodes reads:

It’s been four years since the Scout Regiment reached the shoreline, and the world looks different now. Things are heating up as the fate of the Scout Regiment ⏤ and the people of Paradis ⏤ are determined at last. However, Eren is missing. Will he reappear before age-old tensions between Marleyans and Eldians result in the war of all wars?

Hajime Isayama’s bestselling dark fantasy shonen serialization of the same name concluded in April following the conclusion of Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 1 in March. MAPPA, the studio behind Yuri!!! on Ice and Jujutsu Kaisen, took over the anime adaptation from Wit Studio with Yūichirō Hayashi and Jun Shishido directing the final season.

To hold eager fans over into the new year, Crunchyroll also released an OAD miniseries based on spin-off manga and light novels. The eight episodes premiered Dec. 19. Pony Canyon also released a video showcasing the making of the season’s key visual, featuring Eren and shattered memories of the series’ past.

Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 will begin releasing on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu on Jan. 9 at 12:45pm PT.