Watch: The making of Eren’s key visual in ‘Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2’

We’re just 10 days away from the release of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2, but you’ve probably already been counting down the days.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 left us hanging back in March, and since then we’ve seen very little of the upcoming episodes. In November, MAPPA released a new visual of Eren that has become the face of the season. It features the Jaeger brother facing a shattered past, memories of everything leading up to the final battle over Paradis.

And in a new video by Pony Canyon, we can watch how the visual was illustrated. While artists will certainly find the process interesting, Attack on Titan fans will want to check it out as the video zooms in on each shard of a past frame of the show representing Eren’s shattered memories.

Unlike its first three seasons, Attack on Titan Final Season was produced by a different crew. Studio MAPPA (known for Yuri!!! on Ice, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more) took over from Wit Studio. The final season is directed by Yūichirō Hayashi and Jun Shishido with a returning cast of voice talent. Now, the final battle draws near as blimps and titans converge on the walled city.

And if that’s not enough Attack on Titan for you, be sure to check out the new series of eight OAD episodes based on spin-off material, now streaming on Crunchyroll.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 will begin streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu on Jan. 9, shortly after each episode’s Japanese premiere.