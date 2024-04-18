What episode does Luffy beat Kaido in ‘One Piece’?

Wano has already ended, but we can’t quite let go of it just yet. After all, it gave us with some of the most iconic moments in One Piece. From Gear 5 Luffy to Oden’s past with the Roger Pirates, and of course, to Kaido and Big Mom losing the war.

Recommended Videos

Aside from being One Piece‘s longest arc, Wano undeniably stands as one of Oda’s best works to date. The intensity, the brilliant antagonists, the politics and implications, the sense of camaraderie between the Straw Hats, the Nine Red Scabbards, the Kid, and the Heart Pirates — it was simply a wildly magnificent ride from start to finish.

For many of us though, Wano was experienced through the manga rather than the animated format. Considering the animation quality has also reached an all-time high, we completely understand if you’re eager to see some of Wano’s greatest moments in the anime, including the conclusion of Luffy and Kaido’s fight. So, here’s when it happened.

When did Luffy beat Kaido in One Piece?

Via Toei Animation

In episode 1076 of One Piece, Luffy defeats Kaido in one of the series’ most anticipated fights. The animation certainly lived up to expectations — and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Using Gear 5, Luffy delivers a powerful blow to an already weakened Kaido, who reminisces about his life in flashbacks just before being struck by the decisive punch. With this victory, Kaido’s reign comes to an end, fulfilling Luffy’s promise to Tama.

This moment took approximately 150 episodes to unfold, yet it wasn’t even the conclusion of the Wano arc. Although a few more episodes remained, this was the pivotal moment when we saw Wano liberated after over 20 years, with abundant water and food finally becoming available for the starving population. The audience was just as relieved and satisfied as the people of Wano and as much as we loved Kaido — at least I did — seeing his defeat was equally gratifying.

To watch episode 1076 of One Piece, you can head on to Crunchyroll.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more