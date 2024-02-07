What is the Luffy Gear 5 Funko Pop release date?

Every once in a while, there comes a scene that is so iconic that merely reading or watching it isn’t enough. No — we must materialize it, ideally immersing ourselves completely in the grandiosity of that very moment. For most One Piece fans, that moment is Luffy’s Gear 5.

Very few moments come close to the adrenaline rush we felt watching Luffy become Nika. I would even argue that having your firstborn child wouldn’t elicit a fraction of the collective euphoric feeling we all experienced upon seeing the words “drums of liberation” appear in the manga. That being said, I have good news for you: Funko Pop is releasing four new figures, including a Gear 5 Funko Pop to fill in that need for materialization, and here’s when you can get it.

When is the Luffy Gear 5 Funko Pop coming out?

The highly anticipated new Gear 5 Luffy will finally hit the shelves in April 2024. Confirmation comes from Entertainment Earth’s website, where you can already pre-order Gear 5 Luffy, alongside four new Funko Pops: Carrot, Katakuri, and Kaido in his Man-Beast form. Oh, and there’s also a variant for Gear 5 Luffy.

That’s right — according to the website, when pre-ordering Gear 5 Luffy, you might receive a “chase variant” instead. This is a special item with much more limited production due to being slightly different from the commercial production run. They are usually worth a lot more due to their rarity, and you can get one at random. Perfect for collectors.

This isn’t Funko Pop’s first venture with One Piece, though. The company has already released over 30 One Piece-related Funko Pops, some discontinued, others only available at certain events, and of course, some that even glow in the dark. So, while the Funko may not be as exciting as seeing Gear 5 Luffy for the first time, it will definitely do the job, especially if you end up with a Chase edition (fingers crossed).