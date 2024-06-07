Brogy and Dorry drinking beer with several giants around them in the One Piece anime
What is the release date for ‘One Piece’ Chapter 1117?

Is Oda on another break?
In the world of never-ending Manga and Anime, there are hardly franchises that go for as long as One Piece. In the coming days, the series is set to receive Chapter 1117.

Chapter 1116 was released on June 3, and wasn’t shy of surprises. We learned about Imu’s odd obsession, and Vegapunk had some intriguing revelations as well. These storylines only fueled our appetite for Chapter 1117, and luckily, we won’t have to wait much longer.

When will One Piece‘s Chapter 1117 release?

Colorful spread drawn by Oda of Brogy and Dorry smiling with their arms crossed in One Piece Little Garden
Image via Viz Media

In recent months, One Piece chapters release every two weeks, with occasional ones going live after only a week-long wait. The case will be no different with Chapter 1117, which is set to launch on Sunday, June 16, two weeks after the previous one. It will obviously go live at the same time around the world. Below you’ll find global timezones for it’s premiere.

  • 08:00am Pacific Time
  • 10:00am Central Time
  • 11:00am Eastern Time
  • 4:00pm British Time
  • 5:00pm Central European Time
  • 11:00pm Philippine Time
  • 01:00am Australian Eastern Time (June 17)

Another two-week hiatus left many fans dissatisfied, who expressed their emotions on social media. They are worried about the manga’s pacing. Despite One Piece being in its Final Saga, fans believe Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the series, should speed things up so it doesn’t take him another few years to wrap up the story.

“I love One Piece and everything but he has to wrap this up. If he’s writing 30-35 chapters per year, it’s gonna take another 10+ yrs to finish. It’s been like 3+ months since Vegapunks timer on a 10 min message,” one fan wrote on X (formally Twitter).

The manga is supposedly coming to an end in January 2025, according to One Piece’s fan profile on X. Hopefully, it will end with Luffy finally finding the treasure.

