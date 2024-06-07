Will there be Luffy’s Gear 6 in ‘One Piece?’

One Piece’s Luffy has come a long way from when he first set out on a journey to become the King of pirates. With his impressive Devil Fruit and a dedicated crew, Luffy’s always been a force to be reckoned with, but it’s only recently that he’s really stepped into his power with Gear 5.

As Luffy inevitably encounters challenges on his quest to find the One Piece, he continues to devise new methods to enhance his abilities, known as Gears. Each time Luffy develops a new gear, he essentially “levels up” to defeat whatever enemy he’s facing but at great cost to his health. After unlocking Gear 5 during his battle against Kaido, Luffy drastically ages into an old man every time he uses the ability (thankfully, this is a temporary side effect).

Even so, reaching Gear 5 has made Luffy one of the most formidable pirates in the world of One Piece. Is Gear 6 on the way?

Will Luffy get Gear 6 in One Piece?

Nothing’s confirmed either way, but it’s unlikely Luffy will unlock Gear 6. Gear 5 is described as Luffy’s peak; after awakening his Devil Fruit, he now has the power of the legendary sun god Nika and is only limited by his own imagination. In theory, Luffy can do or create anything he imagines with this power.

Describing Gear 5 as Luffy’s peak implies this is him at his strongest but there is an argument to be made for Gear 6. Shonen anime protagonists frequently overcome their limits to become even stronger so Gear 6 is not completely off the table if Oda wants to take his story in that direction. However, I would argue that Gear 5 is already described as limitless so I think it’s more likely Luffy will learn how to use it more effectively rather than gaining a new Gear 6. Though now that One Piece is in its Final Saga, anything can happen.

