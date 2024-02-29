When does ‘Solo Leveling’ episode 8 come out?

Everywhere we turn, we see Solo Leveling. Bookshelves in stores, social media, even YouTube — there has been an undeniable Solo Leveling takeover, and we can’t say we’re mad about it. The story is worth all the hype and more.

Nonetheless, the anime is still airing and trying to take over the hearts of fans who aren’t as knowledgeable about the manhwa. For this reason, episode 7.5 surely worked in our favor to recap all the information that aired until now, and remind us of all the tension from the previous episodes. In episode 7, we saw Sung entering an S-Rank dungeon called The Demon’s Castle, in hopes of getting the so-called “Elixir of Life” to cure his mom.

However, everything went astray very quickly. Despite it all, Sung managed to leave almost unscathed, with the knowledge that he needs three items from the Demon’s castle before making the elixir. Now, with a new adventure ahead, this is when the new episode will be hitting Crunchyroll.

Solo Leveling episode 8 will be reaching the Western sphere on Saturday, March 2, in the U.K. at 3pm GMT, and in the U.S. at 10am ET. This means that the episode will, however, be reaching Japan on Sunday, March 3, at midnight JST. If you don’t find yourself in either of these time zones, here is a list of different times when the episode drops:

7am PT (Pacific Time)

4pm CET (Central European Time)

11pm Australian Eastern Time (AET)

8:30pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

If you’ve already read the manhwa by Chugong, you already know about everything that’s about to come. For many of us, though, this will all be a surprise, and considering Solo Leveling‘s popularity level, we’re in it for quite a ride.