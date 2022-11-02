Who is the Leech Devil in ‘Chainsaw Man?’

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Chainsaw Man season one, episode four, “RESCUE.”

The Leech Devil made a big, disgusting appearance in Chainsaw Man. Try to hold onto your lunch because this might just be the most disgusting devil yet.

Chainsaw Man episode four picks up right after the events of episode three. Denji killed the Bat Devil after he swallowed the Fiend Devil Power and her cat Meowy. The Bat Devil’s guts lay all around Denji and in the aftermath, Denji sees Power holding Meowy on the street, still alive. He asks her if she can move, but she’s immobilized from the encounter and can’t move a muscle. It’s terrible timing too because the Leech Devil rises from the viscera and introduces herself.

The giant Leech Devil is red with a wrinkly body, no eyes, a large mouth, and long black hair. She’s got four legs, two arms that act like tentacles, and three pairs of udder-like breasts. It’s a lot to take in. She has a burning hatred for humans and she loved the Bat Devil. She was his girlfriend and the two wanted to work together and consume all humans, which is romantic for devils. They both were obsessed with devouring humans, so it’s not hard to see why they got along so well.

Denji has a conversation with her and she’s pretty amiable to Denji, all things considered. The Leech Devil says that she doesn’t want to eat Denji because she finds him cute. Power and Meowy, however, are on the menu, but Denji won’t let her. Denji tries to summon his chainsaws, but only a partial chainsaw blade emerged from his head. He had lost too much blood, especially after his arm popped off after getting too excited when Power agreed to let him get to second base, and the Leech Devil ate it like it was an appetizer. He runs through the guts and blood of the Bat Devil, but he’s not too successful without access to all his abilities.

She’s more than capable of handling her own. The Leech Devil swipes at him with her tentacles, destroying buildings in her wild fury, and takes his punches and chainsaw slashes in stride. She mocks him, calling him a little pup and mocking his “howls.” He grabs her by her hair and headbutts her with his chainsaw, and she uses her elongated tongue to pierce Denji’s torso, stopping him completely. She’s ready to consume him and all seems lost for Denji until Aki Hayakawa’s massive Fox Devil is summoned and takes a huge bite out of her, killing her in the bloodiest fashion.

The Leech Devil didn’t survive Aki’s attack, but she made one hell of an impact on the story. She was as strong as she was disgusting, and that’s saying quite a lot for a creature so vile.

Chainsaw Man is streaming on Hulu.