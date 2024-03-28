Will there be a ‘Blue Exorcist’ season 4?

Blue Exorcist: The Shimane Illuminati Saga was the revival that anime fans had been longing for. It may not have met the expectations of everyone who watched it, but it was also not a completely unentertaining watch.

The third season of Blue Exorcist aired from Jan. 7 to March 24, 2024, and continued to explore Rin Okumura’s journey to become an exorcist at the True Cross Academy. Mixing comedy with darker themes, the season mostly focused on adapting the Academy Seven Wonders and Shimane Illuminati arcs, before dipping its toes into the Exorcist Exam arc in the final two episodes. Overall, it was a season with plenty of twists and turns, which kept things interesting for those who enjoy the anime for what it is. (However, I must say that manga readers may have some legitimate complaints.)

With season 3 behind us, though, it’s time to look into what may come next. Those who have been following Kazue Kato’s manga know that there is more of the story to be adapted, but that doesn’t always mean something. At one point or another, we have all had to deal with the disappointment of getting invested in an anime that never got the conclusion its creator intended. Yona of the Dawn, Slam Dunk, and Ranma 1/2 are just a few examples. Given this, it’s only natural for folks to wonder whether or not they can expect a fourth season of Blue Exorcist, and thankfully, we already have an answer.

Is Blue Exorcist returning for season 4?

The Blue Exorcist anime will be back for a fourth season, which is likely to pick up from where season 3 left off, in the Exorcist Exam arc. The new season was announced during a stage event at the AnimeJapan 2024, on March 24, and it came with the release of an ominous teaser promo video. In it, we can see the Okumura twins with their backs turned to each other and blood on the floor between them. Whatever happens in season 4, it’s safe to say that it won’t be pretty, but our curiosity is certainly piqued.

Blue Exorcist season 4 is scheduled to premiere this October, meaning that the anime will get a six-month break between seasons. It may seem like a long time for fans, but honestly, this is nothing compared to the years we had to wait between seasons 2 and 3. Besides, you can use this time to get caught up with other awesome dark fantasy anime. There are plenty of options to pick from.