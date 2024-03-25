Will there be ‘High Rise Invasion’ season 2?

The first season came out back in 2021, and we are still waiting for more.

For fans demanding more of Yuri’s skyscraping shenanigans, the wait has been excruciating. High Rise Invasion may not rub shoulders with giants like Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack On Titan in the fame department, but that doesn’t mean it should linger in limbo any longer.

Released on Netflix, it’s an adaptation of the manga series written by Tsuina Miura. If you’re into a blend of horror, mystery, and action all served up in a high-altitude setting, you may find this anime to be your next binge-worthy obsession.

The story takes us into a bizarre world of skyscrapers connected by suspension bridges, where the protagonist, Yuri Honjo, finds herself inexplicably trapped. The catch? There’s no apparent way down to solid ground, and the place is teeming with masked figures hell-bent on driving their prey to the edge.

Yuri, who’s as resourceful as she is determined, isn’t the type to give up without a fight. Her primary goal is to survive and reunite with her brother, Rika, who’s also somewhere within this concrete jungle gym of doom. The anime does a commendable job of capturing Yuri’s tenacity and growth as she navigates through the high-rise realm.

High Rise Invasion doesn’t shy away from the macabre, so it’s not for the faint of heart. The masked antagonists are creepy and intriguing, with their motives and the rules that govern their behavior slowly unraveling as the series progresses. But there’s a rich vein of mystery that’s only begun to be mined, and a second season could provide the much-needed answers that fans are craving.

When’s High Rise Invasion Season 2 Coming Out?

Let’s face it, the anime world can be a brutal place. High Rise Invasion is one of the many shows that’s still waiting to be renewed for another season. Almost half of the source material is just sitting there, waiting to be brought to life on the small screen. But here’s the thing.

Just because there’s more story to tell doesn’t mean we’ll necessarily get to see it. Anime productions are complicated beasts, with many moving parts and confidential behind-the-scenes factors. It could be a matter of funding, scheduling conflicts, or simply a lack of interest from the powers that be.

So, where does that leave us? Well, as of right now, there’s been no official word on a second season of High-Rise Invasion. But the longer the silence stretches on, the more uncertain the future becomes.