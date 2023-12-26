Will there be ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ season 3?

Once you’ve tuned in to Shouko Komi’s extraordinary quest to conquer social anxiety and foster 100 genuine connections, you wouldn’t dream of abandoning the adventure midway. But are the Netflix chairs thinking of doing so?

Komi Can’t Communicate, the charming anime adaptation of Tomohito Oda’s well-loved manga, last appeared on television in June 2022 when it concluded its second season. With over a year since then, every fan of Komi-san is left wondering: Is the eagerly awaited Season 3 of Komi Can’t Communicate still on the horizon?

After the manga, which started as a one-shot publication, quickly rose to prominence as one of 2019’s most notable comics, it soon inspired an anime adaptation. The exciting news of OLM’s anime adaptation was revealed on May 11, 2021, and a 12-episode season of Komi Can’t Communicate aired on TV Tokyo from Oct. 7 to Dec. 23, 2021. Netflix acquired the worldwide distribution rights and streamed the series every week from Oct. 21, 2021, to Jan. 6, 2022.

Given the widespread popularity of the series, Netflix announced the development of a second season in Dec. 2021, even before the first season had ended. The highly anticipated second season debuted on Japanese television on April 7 and ran until June 23, 2022. The same year, it was released globally on Netflix from April 27 to July 13. But things don’t seem to align similarly for Komi Can’t Communicate season 3.

Is Komi Can’t Communicate season 3 canceled?

As of the latest updates, the animated adaptation of Komi Can’t Communicate has not yet been canceled by the streaming powerhouse Netflix or OLM. But on the flip side, there is no official statement confirming Komi Can’t Communicate season 3 from the Netflix or OLM desk either. At this point, the series hangs in the middle with an uncertain future.

However, if the production is continued, the creators have abundant material to work from. Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 has only adapted until Volume 9 or Chapter 129 of the original manga. The last chapter, titled “It’s Just White Day./It has just been one year,” adapted up to the beginning of Volume 10/Chapter 129 titled “One Year.” This signals that the creators had originally planned to continue the series.

The official Komi Can’t Communicate manga currently has 31 volumes, with another one set to debut on Jan. 18, 2024. These volumes have a total of 413 chapters, keeping the scope of the anime series huge. However, it could be possible that the production is halted due to lesser viewership numbers than anticipated, and Komi Can’t Communicate meets the same fate as various other anime adaptations on Netflix.

Despite many of us rooting for a magical revival of the series, the show’s renewal status remains unknown at this time. The Winter 2024 anime lineup is out now, and the series’ name does not pop up on the list either. So, for now, fans will have to wait until an official word is out either axing or confirming the continuation of the series.