Will there be ‘The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic’ season 2?

Starting as a sleeper series, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic has slowly grown a sizable audience enjoying Ken Usato’s antics. With season 1 now off the table, fans are awaiting news on the second season.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime adapts Kurokata and KeG’s 2016 light novel series that chronicled 12 volumes of Inukami, Kazuki, and Usato’s adventures in the Llinger Kingdom. The light novel then spawned a manga series illustrated by Reki Kugayama in April 2017, which boasts 13 volumes and counting.

The anime television series, produced by Studio Add, came after the widely positive reception of light novel series and manga. The news of the adaptation first came in Aug. 2021 and the first season premiered as a part of the winter 2024 anime lineup on Jan. 6, 2024. Though initially outshined by other big debuts of the season like Solo Leveling, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic became popular among Isekai fans soon after.

The first season premiered on Crunchyroll with a single-cour order—scheduled to last for around 12-14 episodes in total. Under the direction of Takahide Ogata and a script by Shogo Yasukawa, the anime gained applause for driving away from the usual Isekai tropes and adding more personality to the main character. The visuals and smooth storyline also kept viewers glued to the episodes that premiered every Saturday.

After keeping fans occupied for three months starting in January, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic season 1 aired its finale on March 30, 2024. The reactions to the concluding episode varied, but the general consensus was “we want more!” But will we be getting another season of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic?

Season 1 of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic has only covered the first two volumes of the manga in 13 episodes. The final episode left fans with a hope (and maybe a hint?) that another season might be on the way, both with its title (“The Journey Begins!”) and with the story that perfectly set up future events.

However, the animation studio or Crunchyroll has not yet made any official announcements regarding the future of the series. This means The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic is not yet greenlit for season 2. The original manga is also currently ongoing, leaving producers with plenty of material to churn out not just season 2, but many more seasons.

The series’ fate now depends on the audience’s reaction and overall reception of the first season. But given the viewership numbers, it is likely that the series will soon be renewed for season 2. If it turns out to be the case, the beloved Inukami, Kazuki, and Usato trio will return to the Crunchyroll screens in Spring 2025 or later.

What is The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Season 1 about?

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic revolves around a typical high schooler Ken Usato, who mistakenly gets transported into another world with his classmates, the President and Vice-President of the Student Council—Suzune Inukami and Kazuki Ryusen.

The three find themselves in the Llinger Kingdom, confronted by King Llyod about their fate to become heroes and defend the Kingdom from the Demon Lord and his army. Dejected and with no way to return, our main character Usato resigns himself to staying quietly in the new world.

However, when the three are tested to determine what magical powers they possess, Usato finds out he has an affinity for healing magic. This rare form of magic gives him both self-confidence and the attention of all the mages, including the captain of Llinger Kingdom’s Rescue Squad, Rose. Usato is then recruited by Rose, who is determined to make him both her “right-hand man” and “the ideal healer” before the Demon Lord strikes the Kingdom.

What will happen in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic season 2?

When Usato and Amako met with King Lloyd in the first season finale, he congratulated her for preserving the Kingdom and promised to do everything in his power to support her. He also informs them of the journey he planned for them to the beastkin territory. However, they are first to visit the city of magic Luqvist, the nation of prayer Samariarl, and the nation of water Mialark in order.

Usato chooses Blurin and Aruku, the red-haired knight he had previously met, to accompany him on the voyage to Luqvist. He also goes to speak with Felm about his journey, which upsets her since she wants to accompany him. Their conversation is cut off as she walks off and Usato goes away to meet Rose.

The last bits of episode 13 saw Rose telling Usato to be sure to lash anyone who says healing magic is the weakest type of magic. He and Amako then bid their goodbyes as the screen plays out images of characters set to appear during their upcoming journey, setting the stage for season 2. The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic season 2 will thus focus majorly on this journey and probably adapt the manga volumes 3-5.