Rick Riordan’s hit book series about the young demigod, Percy Jackson, has captivated a generation of young readers. Now a Disney Plus series will welcome new fans and inspire old ones to feel the magic again.

Percy Jackson, the sarcastic son of Poseidon with a heart of gold, made many of us wish we had a godly parent of our own (though let’s be real; they kind of suck). The combination of witty one-liners, epic moments, and the coolest summer camp in Long Island continues to delight readers and with so many ways to enjoy Percy’s adventures, there’s never been a better time to be a fan.

Known officially as the Camp Half-Blood Chronicles, the series has become a multimedia franchise, complete with multiple book series and (controversial) movie adaptations. For those wanting to discover similar stories, I recommend these 10 books like Percy Jackson.

10. The Kane Chronicles and Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard by Rick Riordan

Yes, this is technically cheating since these are two book series. Like Percy Jackson, these two series by Rick Riordan center around ancient gods — Egyptian and Norse, respectively. They’re definitely worth a read if you like Riordan’s writing (and I know you do, or you wouldn’t be here).

9. Artemis Fowl by Eoin Colfer

Like many great middle-grade books, Artemis Fowl follows a precocious 12-year-old boy in a fantastical situation. Unlike similar books, the titular main character is far from a hero, although his moral compass does evolve as the series continues. If you’ve ever wanted to root for the villain, Artemis Fowl is for you.

8. Inkheart by Cornelia Funke

Inkheart comes at the recommendation of many a reader filled with nostalgia for childhood, but I can confirm it holds up as an adult. This book is a must-read for any child-at-heart who loves curling up with a good fantasy novel.

7. The Ruins of Gorlan by John Flanagan

The first book in the Ranger’s Apprentice series, The Ruins of Gorlan is a modern classic. The series follows Will who becomes an apprentice Ranger (kind of like a magical spy) when he turns 15. Like Percy Jackson, this book was originally written for the author’s son; Flanagan wanted to encourage his son to read and wrote his main character to show not all heroes need to be big and strong.

6. Amari and the Night Brothers by B.B. Alston

Amari and the Night Brothers has all the makings of a great middle-grade fantasy novel: A protagonist who finds out she has hidden abilities, a magical school complete with cliques and secrets, and a mystery revolving around a missing family member. The book explores many of the themes the Camp Half-Blood franchise does while also expanding on themes of racism, privilege, and the Black experience.

5. Loki’s Wolves by K. L. Armstrong

As crazy as it may sound, the small town of Blackwell, North Dakota is where the descendants of the Norse gods made their home. Unlike in Percy Jackson’s universe, the gods are dead in Loki’s Wolves and only children can take their place to prevent Ragnarok. A great read for readers who can’t get enough of mythological fantasy.

4. The Alchemyst by Michael Scott

Those who have read the first novel in another popular magical series (which I sadly won’t recommend because of the author’s bigotry in recent years) may recognize the name Nicholas Flamel. While Flamel is integral to this series, that’s largely where the similarities end. The Alchemyst and the other books in the series have a unique magic setting, combining mythology, academia, and the modern world.

3. Fablehaven by Brandon Mull

Many of us imagined our backyards were filled with magical creatures when we were growing up, though perhaps not like this. When Kendra and her brother Seth go to their grandfather’s house, they soon encounter beings they only know from fairytales. This novel focuses less on ancient gods and more on faeries but Percy Jackson fans will find a lot to love.

2. Aru Shah and the End of Time by Roshani Chokshi

The first book in the Rick Riordan Presents imprint, Aru Shah and the End of Time tells a story grounded in Hindu mythology. 12-year-old misfit Aru Shah finds out she’s a Pandava and must find her fellow Pandavas to prevent the Sleeper from waking the God of Destruction.

1. Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky by Kwame Mbalia

Another book from the Rick Riordan Presents imprint, Kwame Mbalia’s debut novel follows the young Tristan Strong as he grieves the death of his best friend. His parents send him to his grandparents’ rural Alabama farm where Tristan encounters figures from West African and African-American legends. Like the other books on this list, Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky does a masterful job at combining fantasy with real-world problems.

If you want more Rick Riordan or Percy Jackson, check out the rest of Riordan’s fantastic bibliography here.