Already rich Golden Globes winners were given a gift bag worth up to $1 million… but they should’ve read the fine print

In a sentence that’ll have you yelling “eat the rich!”, it has been revealed that the already wealthy winners and presenters at this year’s Golden Globes were treated to gift bags worth up to $1 million — but there’s a catch.

Recommended Videos

Curated by luxury magazine Robb Report, the gift bag contained 28 luxury items valued at the million-dollar mark. The array of items reads like the checklist of a guest at The White Lotus, and includes, but is not limited to: an assortment of vacations, wellness offerings like personalized dance and workout sessions, and a selection of rare cigars and alcohol products. Since this is Hollywood — which, as host Nikki Glaser put it, is “sponsored by Ozempic” — the gift bag also included a $60,000 facelift and non-surgical stem cell treatment worth $40,000.

Golden Globes winners and presenters received a gift bag featuring 28 luxury products and experiences valued at $1 MILLION. pic.twitter.com/PLwaA2M9hd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2025

On the vacation front, the trips included in the gift bag ranged from yacht stays in the Coral Triangle in Indonesia, a private flight to Finland for the Northern Lights, and, the most expensive of all, a three-night stay in a beachfront villa in Turks and Caicos, priced at over $500,000. While the idea of A-listers walking away with such riches might be enough to make you scream (even though the idea of Andrew Garfield laying beachside feels nice), the gift bag comes with some necessary fine print.

According to The Guardian, the 28 gifts were given not as a package deal, but as individual or grouped products on a first come, first serve basis. As such, and though still nothing to scoff at, the $1 million price tag of the gift bag was merely the grand total of all items, and not what each winner or presenter stood to receive. The only actual gift that every celebrity did get was a suede holdall bag, which contained a list of all the other items that had not yet been scooped up by the winners or presenters before them.

I’ll bet the Golden Globes gift bags include Ozempic or Menjaro. pic.twitter.com/fe5OkchdQu — E (@EPSedlock) January 6, 2025

Less expensive items, like treadmills (again, this is Hollywood), were available in their dozens, while the more expensive gifts, like the non-surgical facelift, could only be claimed by one celebrity. The decision to operate on this first come first serve basis goes some way in taking the sting out of the idea that winners’ were adding to their already exorbitant wealth (for context, Globes winner Demi Moore is worth a reported $200 million). After all, picturing the look on an actor’s face when they realized the Turks and Caicos trip had already been claimed feels priceless.

In any case, the gift bag was just a small part of the lavish and memorable ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Some notable moments included wins for both Emilia Pérez and Kieran Culkin (for his role in A Real Pain), as well as Vin Diesel’s awkward revival of a years-old beef with Dwayne Johnson. They were almost outdone in the cringe-factor category by Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford, whose co-presenter slot raised eyebrows ahead of their co-starring roles in Captain America: Brave New World.

Harrison Ford is so done with Anthony Mackie lol#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/C2ocoKSsZ3 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025

Elsewhere, Sebastian Stan roused audiences with his acceptance speech, while Garfield roused audiences for being, well, Andrew Garfield. Meanwhile, Sofia Vergara and Jodie Foster shared a jovial tit-for-tat during the latter’s acceptance speech, and we somehow got an appearance from the winners of the Glen Powell and Timothée Chalamet look-alike contests. If anyone, the gift bag should’ve gone to those two doppelgangers, whose work is just as tireless as anyone in front of a camera.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy